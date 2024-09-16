NEOM Beach Games 2024 will feature supertri NEOM; FIBA 3x3 World Tour NEOM 2024; NEOM IFSC Masters; NEOM Beach Soccer Cup; NEOM TITAN Desert; and World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup NEOM

NEOM, Saudi Arabia – NEOM Beach Games is returning for its third edition this November and – following an exciting summer of Olympic action – promises an even more thrilling line-up of athletes and competitive events.

Olympic gold medallists Cassandre Beaugrand and Alex Yee (triathletes), Worthy De Jong (3x3 basketballer) and Veddriq Leonardo (speed climber) will be among the 1,000 athletes, coaches and team officials attending NEOM for six dynamic sports events that will commence on November 3.

The sixth sport at the 2024 NEOM Beach Games, the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup NEOM, is a new event for this year. Welcoming the world’s leading Open Water Swimming athletes, the concluding activity for the latest edition of NEOM Beach Games takes place in the waters of the Red Sea.

NEOM and the sports’ rights-holders continue to work with the National Federations to support grassroots initiatives and identify Saudi talent, providing an opportunity to compete in NEOM, and strengthening NEOM's commitment towards athlete development in the Kingdom.

Jan Paterson, Managing Director of Sport at NEOM, said: “It is hugely exciting to be hosting the NEOM Beach Games for its third edition, including welcoming a number of athletes and medalists from the recent Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With the addition of the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup NEOM and two compact venues at NEOM Bay and Bajdah Desert, we are looking forward to offering an exciting experience for athletes and spectators alike and helping to establish NEOM as a destination for global sports amongst our natural sporting landscapes.”

NEOM Beach Games - 2024 Schedule

Events Sport Date Supertri NEOM Triathlon Sunday, November 3 FIBA 3x3 World Tour NEOM 2024 3x3 Basketball Thursday, November 7 – Saturday, November 9 NEOM IFSC Masters Sport Climbing Monday, November 11 – Wednesday, November 13 NEOM Beach Soccer Cup Beach Soccer Wednesday, November 13 – Saturday, November 16 NEOM TITAN Desert Mountain Biking Monday, November 18 – Friday, November 22 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup NEOM Open Water Swimming Friday, November 22 – Saturday, November 23

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.