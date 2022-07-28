NBK is keen on spreading awareness among all segments of society and familiarizing them with banking fraud schemes

As part of its support of “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait to promote financial culture and inclusion among all segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized an awareness session on fraud risk for summer internship trainees.

The session hosted the trainees of summer internship program organized by NBK during summer vacations with the aim of familiarizing students with the work nature in the bank’s departments and branches, as well as the mechanisms of the banking business, through on-site training visits to different departments.

The session included an open discussion with the students, providing them with tips and advice to raise their awareness on the way to combat financial crime and maintain keep information confidentiality and security, as well as introduction to the “Let's Be Aware” campaign aiming to raise banking and financial awareness among all segments of society.

This discussion session comes in line with NBK’s endeavours to spread awareness among all segments of society, especially the youth, and to familiarize them with them to fraud schemes, and give them the necessary tips and advice to keep their personal and banking information protected.

The session shed light fraud, security tips and key precautions that should be taken for protection from it, along with other important topics.

As one of the leading financial institution in Kuwait and all over the region, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness about all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.

Organizing the annual summer internship program comes as part of NBK’s commitment to its CSR and in continuation of the remarkable success achieved by this program over the past years. It aims to spread the benefit and accommodate more male and female students from those wishing to join the NBK Summer Internship.

