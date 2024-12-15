National Bank of Kuwait organized On Saturday, December 14, 2024, NBK Run that featured a wide range of activities and a remarkable closing ceremony. The 30th edition of the Run saw a massive turnout with more than 7,000 competitors, reaffirming NBK's success in organizing events that consistently receive great public participation and trust from the community.

The final ceremony crowned 12 winners in the top three positions for the 10 km and 5 km races for both men and women. The event was attended by NBK Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Capital Governor, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, NBK Group Deputy CEO, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, NBK-Kuwait Deputy CEO, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, along with a number of executive management team. In addition to CEO of Al-Babtain Group, Mr. Saleh Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo-Kuwait, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, Vice President of EQUATE, Mr. Sudhir Shenoy, AAW Deputy CEO, Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa, CEO at Chayah Group, Mr. Mohammad Alsalem, while the Touristic Enterprises Company was represented by Mr. Abdullah Al Omani, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications.

Manal Al-Mattar, Deputy General Manager and Head of Corporate Communications at NBK, emphasized the importance of this event, which NBK has been organizing for three decades. She highlighted that it is the largest family-oriented entertainment event with developmental goals aligned with sustainable development in health, sports, and innovation.

Al-Mattar also praised the efforts of various partners, organizations, and institutions, including the Emergency Medical Services, the Ministry of Interior, Kuwait Municipality, Touristic Enterprises Company, along with the event organizer, Suffix and Prismic the Run’s media partner. She noted that the goal is to continue organizing this race to maintain the high public trust that is renewed every year.

She added: "Health and sports awareness are essential to building a healthy society, and real development starts with changing behaviors. The bank will continue to adopt and support various events that encourage active and impactful change, with this sporting event being one of our most significant and largest community initiatives."

Al-Mattar also acknowledged the support of companies and institutions that believe in the goals of this sporting festival, including Al-Babtain, Equate, Ooredoo, Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company, Chips from Chayah Group , and the Touristic Enterprises Company.

12 Champions

At the end of the race, NBK crowned 12 winners, the top finishers in the men's and women's categories, with cash prizes of 1000, 700, and 500 Kuwaiti Dinars for the top three in the 10 km race, and 500, 400, and 300 Kuwaiti Dinars for the top three in the 5 km race. NBK Group Deputy CEO, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, CEO of Ooredoo-Kuwait, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, AAW Deputy CEO, Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa, CEO at Chayah Group, Mr. Mohammad Alsalem, and NBK General Manager, Foreign Corporate, Oil and Trade Finance, Mr.Pradeep Handa, presented the winners with their prizes.

Grand Prize: Nissan X-Trail by Al-Babtain Group

A new Nissan X-Trail, provided by Al-Babtain Group, was awarded to the winner in the grand prize draw at the end of the race under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The winner was selected from thousands of participants who had registered online for the race. CEO of Al-Babtain Group, Mr. Saleh Al-Babtain and NBK Group CEO, Mr. Isam Al-Sager presented the winner Eisa Haider with his prize.

Equate Honors 30 Disabled Winners

As part of its exceptional partnership with Equate Petrochemical Company in the NBK Run, Equate sponsored the disabled participants in three categories: "Wheelchairs, Visually Impaired, and Leg ampute." The company presented cash prizes of 500, 400, 300, 100, and 100 Kuwaiti Dinars for the first five winners in each category (both male and female) for their 2.5 km race. NBK Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Mr. Isam Al-Sager and Capital Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, CEO of Al-Babtain Group, Mr. Saleh Al-Babtain, NBK General Manager, Foreign Corporate, Oil and Trade Finance, Mr. Pradeep Handa, and Vice President of EQUATE, Mr. Sudhir Shenoy presented the winners with their prizes.

Exclusive Prizes from Ooredoo

Ooredoo, the strategic partner, offered numerous prizes and surprises during the race, including exclusive prizes for the top finishers, such as iPhones, Apple Watches, and subscriptions to their "Shamil" packages.

Additionally, Ooredoo awarded a winner in the grand prize draw a Platinum Line worth KD 5,000, with the draw supervised by the Ministry of Commerce. CEO of Ooredoo-Kuwait, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain and NBK-Kuwait Deputy CEO, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq presented the winner Faisel Al Rashaidi with his/her prize.

Tourism Projects Surprises

Tourism Projects Company provided 18,000 tickets to its facilities including the Winter Wonderland project and the South Sabahiya Park, which were given to all the participants in the NBK Run this year.

AAW Prizes

Ali Abdulwahab Al-Mutawa Company, through its brands “Intersport” and “Joe & The Juice” also presented prizes to the 12 winners in the race and four winners in the final draw Arwa Alansari, Tarek Khalifa, Dina Esteteya and Rakan Alkanderi. The prizes were handed out by AAW Deputy CEO, Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa and NBK-Kuwait Deputy CEO, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq.

Chayah Group -Chips Prizes

Chips presented Apple packages to two winners Dalal Alfadalah and Varun Babu. The prizes were handed out by CEO at Chayah Group, Mr. Mohammad Al Salem and NBK-Kuwait Deputy CEO, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq.

Governor of the Capital praised the NBK Run

Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Governor of the Capital, emphasized the significance of raising awareness about the importance of exercise and actively promoting public health during his attendance at the NBK Run 2024, which saw the participation of various organizations.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for the outstanding efforts of NBK's leadership and team, who, in collaboration with various partners, organized and sponsored this inspiring sporting event. He highlighted how the race encourages individuals to engage in physical activities, such as running or walking, while also promoting the importance of maintaining good health.

The Governor expressed his immense satisfaction with the diverse participation in the race, which included individuals of all age groups—seniors, youth, and women. He emphasized that this strong turnout highlights the importance of hosting additional events of this nature, which have a profound impact on enhancing the health and well-being of community members, promoting healthy behaviors, and combating chronic diseases.

Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali emphasized that, in line with its societal role, the Governorate actively supports, contributes to, and participates in efforts to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity. He further highlighted that the Governorate is committed to extending its support to all initiatives and campaigns that foster community awareness.

Massive Public Participation on Gulf Road

Thousands of runners completed the 10 km or 5 km race. The participants gathered along the start and finish lines at Kuwait Towers, under the watchful eyes of NBK volunteers, medical emergency responders, and Ministry of Interior personnel to ensure the organization and safety of all participants. Water stations were provided along the race route on Gulf Road. At the finish line, volunteers and organizers were present to welcome participants and distribute water and refreshments.

The 10 km race began at Kuwait Towers, heading towards Souq Sharq, turning, and running along Gulf Road until 200 meters before the Green Island intersection, before returning to Kuwait Towers. The 5 km race began at Kuwait Towers, heading towards Souq Sharq, turning, and continuing until the Officers' Club, before returning to Kuwait Towers.

Interactive Atmosphere

Before the starting whistle, NBK organized an exciting program featuring performance teams from different capitals around the world, along with fitness coaches Salah Al-Shatti and Mohammad Darwish, whose participation added an enthusiastic atmosphere to encourage participants to compete and get ready for the race.

Start Line Preparations

Participants were divided into the 5 km and 10 km starting points in a lively atmosphere, with preparations for the stage extending all the way to the finish line, where the final ceremony featured celebrations, joy, and various entertainment segments.

NBK Volunteers

NBK volunteers were stationed at strategic points along the race route, preparing for the starting whistle at 8:30 AM. Necessary health and safety measures were taken to ensure the safety of participants, in collaboration with paramedics and emergency teams from the Ministry of Health.

Participant Safety is a Priority

NBK prioritizes the safety of participants and, in coordination with the Ministries of Interior and Health, ensures the safety and well-being of runners during the race. Medical emergency teams are stationed along the route to assist with any urgent situations, and water stations are provided along the race route, as in previous years.

Special Thanks

Special thanks were extended to the Ministry of Interior and Emergency Medical Services, as well as Kuwait Municipality and the Touristic Enterprises Company for their support in facilitating the final ceremony at Kuwait Towers. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry supervised the race's draws, and Moj provided water bottles for all participants and attendees. The Ministry of Interior deployed patrols along the race route to ensure the smooth flow of the event, and the Emergency Medical Services was on standby to handle any emergency situations.

LOYAC Volunteers

Volunteers from the LOYAC organization joined to assist the participants at the finish line, where they cheered them on with applause, handed out commemorative race medals, and provided water bottles.

The Award Ceremony Stage

The closing ceremony of the race featured a special touch reflecting NBK's commitment to always meet the trust of its community and clients. An impressive and modern stage was designed, and the event was hosted by Salman Al-Najadi and Omar Al-Sharhan, contributing to a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere with the audience.

Commemorative Medals

NBK volunteers presented commemorative medals to participants at the finish line as recognition for their efforts in completing the race. An emergency team was also on standby, ensuring participants' safety before they proceeded to the stage for the award ceremony.

Race Results

The organizing company monitored and tracked participants using chips equipped with race numbers to ensure transparency in determining the winning positions.

Our Responsibility

NBK continues its commitment to social responsibility alongside its contributions to social development. The running race stands as one of the most impactful contributions related to health, sports, and social awareness, alongside its great popularity.

Live Broadcast

A large number of websites, 360 Fm and television channels covered the event from the early hours of the morning. Additionally, NBK's communication team provided full coverage across all of the bank’s social media channels, from the start of the race until the final award ceremony.

Plastic Bottle Recycling

In collaboration with Omniya Project Management Company for Plastic Collection, and as part of NBK’s commitment to social responsibility, dedicated bins were placed along the race route and at the finish line to collect plastic water bottles. NBK continues its commitment as an environmentally friendly bank by encouraging such responsible actions.

Additionally, Omniya launched its first recycled water bottles to distribute among participants. This initiative aims to raise awareness about reducing plastic consumption and emphasize the need for collective social responsibility in reducing plastic use, promoting proper recycling practices and advancing sustainability efforts.

Physiotherapy sessions to support Runners after the race

At the end of the Race line, a team of physiotherapists from Wara Hospital were present to provide essential recovery sessions for participants. This initiative to ensure the wellbeing of all runners.

NBK Village

More than 50 sports, entertainment, medical, and food organizations participated in the race, showcasing their products at the finish line. This allowed attendees to learn about the latest services, especially in the medical and sports sectors.