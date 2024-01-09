Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment as a true ‘Partner for Growth’ to the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) sector and corporate customers, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, hosted an exclusive Corporate Clients Gathering followed by a Gala Dinner on 8 January at Crowne Plaza Muscat. The event brought together SME-owners, entrepreneurs and industry luminaries for an evening of networking and collaboration, wherein the accomplishments of their business endeavors were lauded.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, CEO of National Finance Company, said, “The Corporate Clients Gathering is a testament to our continued efforts to meaningfully engage with our corporate customers, and foster collaborative partnerships to bring their business aspirations to fruition. It also signals our preparedness to meet the increased demand for Corporate and SME-financing in the market. Such networking opportunities afford us invaluable insights into the challenges confronting SME-owners and entrepreneurs, thereby enabling us to tailor solutions that concretely contribute to their success.”

A key highlight of the evening was an insightful presentation by Mr. Rakesh Makkar, Chief Business and Transformation Officer at National Finance, wherein he elucidated upon the company’s positioning in the market, growth strategy and its extensive array of offerings meticulously crafted for Corporates and SME customers. Through its swift and flexible financing offerings and unparalleled service quality, the company aims to support businesses at every stage of their journeys, be it through equipment financing or expansion plans.

Sharing his insights, Mr. Rakesh Makkar said, “The trajectory of National Finance's growth undeniably reflects the profound trust bestowed upon us by the business community, designating us as a preferred financing partner. This provides us with further impetus to carefully curate our product portfolio, to ensure that it is in our business patrons’ best interests to partner with us. It remains our endeavor to contribute to the realization of entrepreneurs' aspirations, and to facilitate the evolution of their enterprises into renowned homegrown establishments.”

As the leading finance company in the country, National Finance places a keen emphasis on broadening its product portfolio to cater to the diverse needs of its Corporate and SME customers. Beyond providing a suite of customized financing solutions, the company’s highly experienced and adept relationship managers assume a pivotal advisory role, guiding clients with the insight needed to make prudent financial decisions for their enterprises.

National Finance not only serves as a ‘Partner for Growth’ to SMEs and Corporates, but is also committed to affecting change and tangibly contributing to the country’s economy. The company’s multifaceted support approach toward SMEs and corporates exemplifies its confidence in the transformative power of Corporates and SMEs to drive economic advancement, as well as the company’s dedication to promoting social welfare by empowering homegrown talent.