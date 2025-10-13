Sharjah: In continuation of its efforts to enhance women’s financial empowerment, NAMA Women Advancement has announced the launch of the ‘Investment Programme’, in collaboration with the Emirates Institute of Finance. Running from October 14 to November 6, this advanced-level course is part of NAMA’s ‘Advanced Financial Literacy Programme’ and is designed for 30 participants who have completed the introductory level. The programme aims to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to build personal investment portfolios and make informed financial decisions.

The 32-hour training programme is structured across eight sessions, each lasting four hours, and includes two one-on-one mentoring sessions within two months of completion. Conducted in Arabic, the sessions will be held in person and combine interactive, hands-on learning with case studies and expert-led guidance.

Confident participation in the investment landscape

H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, said: “With a new extension of the curriculum within our ‘Advanced Financial Literacy Programme’, we reaffirm that investment awareness and access to financial tools are fundamental rights for all women. Informed investing not only enhances personal savings but also strengthens family stability, community financial security, and contributes to national economic growth by expanding the base of active contributors.”

“This initiative is part of our mission to ensure women across the UAE have access to practical knowledge that enables them to shape their financial futures with confidence. It strengthens their role in supporting sustainable development throughout the country and its diverse sectors,” she added.

Building practical understanding and investment capabilities

The ‘Investment Programme’ is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of financial planning and resource management, while introducing them to key investment vehicles in the UAE, such as savings accounts, fixed deposits, stocks, and mutual funds. Each participant will be guided in developing a personal investment plan to build confidence in managing their own portfolios.

Participants will also learn about diversification strategies that balance risk and return, and explore income-generating avenues such as real estate, small businesses, and other financial instruments. A key focus of the programme is teaching participants how to calculate and interpret Return on Investment (ROI), enabling participants to make well-informed financial decisions.

Eight in-depth modules with clear outcomes

The programme includes eight core modules covering topics such as advanced financial planning, risk management and diversification, Islamic finance, investing through local platforms, real estate as an investment avenue, retirement and long-term wealth planning, culminating in a hands-on portfolio development project.

Expert mentoring and measurable impact

To support real-world applicability, the programme offers two individual mentoring sessions led by investment experts. Participants will receive guidance on applying investment strategies and navigating real-life challenges. A comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework will track progress through diagnostic assessments, practical exercises, final projects, and follow-up surveys.

A confident start to the investment journey

By completing the programme, participants will be equipped to assess and compare investment opportunities in the UAE, develop diversified portfolios aligned with long-term goals, and use UAE-based digital platforms for financial tracking. They will also gain the knowledge and tools to engage with local stock markets such as the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), paving the way for a confident, secure, and independent investment journey.