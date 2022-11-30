Dubai: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, today marked UAE Commemoration Day with a special ceremony taking place at Nakheel’s offices. Nakheel’s employees, board members and senior management attended the ceremony to remember the sacrifices made by the nation’s armed forces.

The ceremony took place at 11:30am, beginning with a minute of silence, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem, in appreciation and remembrance of the martyrs of the nation.

The UAE’s Commemoration Day is observed on 30 November annually, to honour armed forces personnel who lost their lives in defence of their nation.

-Ends-

