Dubai, UAE: H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honored a select group of the UAE’s healthcare pioneers who were recognized at “Health Awards 2025,” during a ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai that drew a large turnout of professionals, policymakers, and innovators. The ceremony recognized 78 healthcare professionals across 60 competitive categories spanning patient care, scientific research, education, technology, and community impact, with more than 700 healthcare professionals in attendance. The event was also attended by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and Publisher of Health Magazine.

In his remarks at the ceremony, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said: “I am pleased to be with you this morning for the presentation of the ‘Health Awards 2025’ to some of the most accomplished and dedicated professionals in the field of healthcare. We are grateful to Dr. Thumbay Moideen and his team at Thumbay Media for so ably organizing this important celebration, and we are indebted to the award winners, whose compassion, talent, and skill inspire us all. I thank each of you for promoting excellence in healthcare—a field both complex and fast-evolving, where the quality of care determines not only healthy lives but often life itself.”

He added: “These awards recognize not only achievements in health and medicine, but also the enduring values of dedication, commitment, and excellence, as well as the power to inspire current and future generations of healthcare professionals. I fully support the principle at the heart of these awards: that the health of the people is the foundation upon which a successful society is built; that excellence in this field has a profound impact on our lives; and that no national asset is more valuable than a healthy population.”

He continued: “As in previous cycles, this fifth edition—held here in Dubai—reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare standards and adopting best practices across all fields of medicine. The broad representation of both nationals and residents among today’s winners is a testament to the strength of our healthcare enterprise and the robustness of its partnerships.”

He affirmed: “Under the directives of His Highness the President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—may God preserve him—and with strong support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates has built a healthcare system that responds to the needs of individuals and of the wider community alike. As a result, people are confident that they receive the highest standards of care and that they are empowered to make sound decisions about their health. In this spirit, we celebrate our winners today for their distinguished contributions to the well-being of society; each has shown initiative in pursuing excellence and has a notable record of achievement.”

He concluded: “Congratulations to all the award winners. I wish you continued success. Perseverance and the pursuit of one’s full potential are vital elements that give meaning to life; through your work, we celebrate the brilliance of the human spirit—its resilience, focus, and creative power. Once again, my warmest congratulations and best wishes to each of you.”

To reinforce integrity and credibility in the judging process, Knight Frank served as the Independent Assessor to ensure a transparent and consistent evaluation across all categories, while Modern Pharmaceutical Company (MPC) supported the platform as the main sponsor.

The honorees were distributed across a comprehensive spectrum of categories that included hospitals and medical centers that elevated quality and patient safety standards; health leadership and the business sector for measurable impact in governance, sustainability, and operational efficiency; individual professionals across clinical specialties in recognition of expertise, compassion, and professional discipline; technology and innovation companies that delivered transformative digital solutions; health research for actionable outcomes that improve clinical results; diagnostics and specialized service providers for their precision and reliability in supporting medical decision-making; and healthcare support services that ensure system integration and supply chain fluidity, in addition to special recognitions for knowledge partners and institutions with notable community impact. The selection was based on criteria that included measurable impact on care quality and clinical indicators, innovation, operational efficiency, education, training and capacity-building, community service and social responsibility, and compliance with international accreditations and standards—affirming that improving quality of life is a shared responsibility founded on partnership, humanity, and unity of purpose.

Health Magazine, the flagship publication of Thumbay Media, has completed 26 years as one of the UAE’s leading platforms dedicated to health, wellness, and innovation. The magazine brings together insights from practitioners, policymakers, and industry leaders, highlighting stories of excellence that inspire change. It also leads the organization of the Health Awards, one of the region’s foremost recognitions of healthcare excellence. Beyond print, the brand maintains a strong digital presence through healthmagazine.ae, which offers analytical features, expert interviews, and updates on healthcare developments in the UAE and beyond.