Dubai, UAE - Following its remarkable international success, Myplant & Garden – International Green Expo, Italy’s premier professional event for horticulture, floriculture, landscaping, and urban green design, is set to expand its global footprint with the launch of Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo in Dubai from 15-17 November 2025.

Organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), this first-of-its-kind event in the Middle East aims to become the leading B2B platform for the region’s growing green industry, fostering innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. Building on the success of its Milan edition—now in its 9th year—Myplant & Garden has become a reference point for the industry, attracting 800 exhibitors, over 20,000 professionals, and hundreds of international buyers from across Europe, North America, China, and the Middle East.

“The UAE, with its ambitious urban sustainability goals, rapid development of green spaces, and increasing focus on environmental protection, is the ideal location for our Middle East expansion. This event will not only showcase the latest innovations in horticulture but also provide a vital networking hub for professionals and businesses looking to thrive in the region’s dynamic green industry”, said Valeria Randazzo Exhibition Manager of Myplant & Garden.

A Growing Market with Unlimited Potential

The Middle East’s green industry is on an upward trajectory, driven by government initiatives such as the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, which emphasise sustainable urban planning, afforestation, and environmental conservation. Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo will address these opportunities by bringing together key players, including:

Nursery and greenhouse suppliers

Floriculture and ornamental plant experts

Landscaping and garden design professionals

Urban planners and real estate developers

Technological innovators in sustainable agriculture

Municipalities and government agencies

A Showcase of Innovation, Sustainability, and Business Growth

Set to take place at a world-class venue in Dubai, the expo will feature:

Exhibitions spanning all key sectors, including nurseries, floriculture, machinery, technology, eco-friendly solutions, and outdoor furniture.

Special initiatives and conferences with industry experts, focusing on green innovation, urban sustainability, and climate adaptation strategies.

Networking and B2B matchmaking opportunities to connect international exhibitors with buyers, investors, and decision-makers from across the region.

A Milestone for Italian Horticulture and the Global Green Industry

With Italy’s horticulture sector reaching a record €3.25 billion in production value and exports exceeding €1 billion in 2024, Myplant & Garden continues to serve as a key promoter of Made in Italy excellence in the global market. The launch of the Middle East edition further cements its position as a leader in the international green industry.

“The debut of Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable and innovative green solutions in this region. We look forward to welcoming global industry professionals to Dubai and shaping the future of horticulture together”, added Valeria Randazzo.

About:

Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is the region’s premier B2B event dedicated to the horticulture, floriculture, landscaping, and urban green sectors. Organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the expo builds on the international success of Myplant & Garden – International Green Expo in Milan, Italy. It serves as a dynamic platform for businesses, professionals, and institutions to explore innovations, forge partnerships, and drive sustainability in the Middle East’s rapidly growing green industry.

As cities in the region expand their commitment to sustainable urban development and climate adaptation, the expo brings together key industry players, including nursery and greenhouse suppliers, landscape architects, urban planners, environmental policymakers, and technology providers. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge solutions in green infrastructure, smart irrigation, eco-friendly materials, and urban forestry, aligning with the region’s ambitious green transformation goals.

The event will feature exhibitions, specialised conferences, B2B matchmaking sessions, and networking opportunities with industry leaders from across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. With the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and innovation, Myplant & Garden Middle East Green Expo is set to become a key reference point for green professionals and companies looking to expand their presence in the region.