Salalah: Muntada Al Mar’a will host its 2nd edition in Salalah on 21st June, 2023 at Salalah Rotana Resort under the auspices of His HighnessMarwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

This year's event focuses on the role of women in Oman’s economy across industries in the Dhofar Governorate. The interactive forum for women will focus on various issues and challenges reviewing their growth and achievements. Corporate leaders, Experts, and notable women from the Omani society will participate in this event to share their ideas and vision about empowering women to excel in various fields. They also aim to help women with their expert suggestions to overcome the challenges they face and turn their dreams into reality.

Muntada Al Mar’a also enables Omani women to play a bigger role in the economic growth and sustainable development in the Sultanate. The forum will have an in-depth panel discussion with a cross section of women achievers who will share their thoughts and expertise.

A’Nukhba, an annual publication that features iconic successful women in different sectors in Dhofar, will be launched on the sidelines of Muntada Al Mar’a. The special publication will chronicle the achievements of Omani women and their pioneering role in both the public and private sectors.

Muntada A Mar’a and A’Nukhba strive to encourage women to support each other, continue learning, researching and enabling Oman to leave its imprint in the array of developed countries, and achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Al Mar’a is the leading women’s magazine in the Sultanate, which focuses on women centric issues and socially relevant topics. The magazine also recognises and felicitates the achievements of inspiring women leaders through special publications and events.

For event participation, sponsorship and details, contact Chandni Maniar on chandni.maniar@umsoman.com