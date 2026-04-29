Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Properties has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MEEZA to introduce an AI Digital Companion across Msheireb Downtown Doha, marking a first-of-its-kind milestone for the city and a significant advancement in its smart city capabilities.

The signing ceremony was held at Msheireb Enrichment Center on 29 April 2026, and was attended by Msheireb Properties’ CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari and MEEZA CEO Mr. Mohamed Al-Ghaithani in the presence of a leadership delegation from both organisations.The AI Digital Companion's pilot phase will commence on 30 April 2026, with full interactive capabilities scheduled for launch on 24 May 2026.

Developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the AI Digital Companion will be deployed across 15 interactive smart kiosks throughout Msheireb Downtown Doha, serving as a 24/7 intelligent digital concierge. The solution will transform how residents, visitors, and tenants interact with city services by integrating artificial intelligence, smart city systems, and user-centric design into one unified digital interface.

Whether a visitor is looking for the nearest restaurant, a resident needs to settle a parking fee, or a family is searching for upcoming events and activities, the AI Digital Companion will serve as a single, intuitive point of contact. Users will be able to access wayfinding services, receive real-time information, book event tickets, make dining reservations, and complete transactions, all through one seamless interaction. A companion mobile application will also be available for an extended suite of services on the go.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: "This partnership marks an important milestone in our smart city journey. By working with MEEZA, we are reinforcing the digital foundations of Msheireb Downtown Doha, ensuring that our services remain efficient, integrated, and responsive to the evolving needs of our community."

MEEZA's CEO, Mr Mohamed Ali Al-Ghaithani, said: "The AI Digital Companion illustrates how AI and digital infrastructure can enhance services and everyday experiences in smart cities. Through our collaboration with Msheireb Properties and the integration of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and holographic technology, we have created a reliable platform that supports visitors with accurate, real-time information in an intuitive and exciting user-interface manner across Msheireb Downtown Doha."

A holographic version of the AI Digital Companion will also be showcased at the Msheireb Properties showroom, highlighting the organisation's sustainability achievements, smart infrastructure, and key milestones.

MEEZA established in 2008, specialises in accelerating digital transformation across government and business sectors. While also providing Managed IT Services, Data Centre services and Cloud Solutions. The partnership builds on Msheireb Downtown Doha's existing digital ecosystem and will support the continued development of integrated, data-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency and service delivery across the city.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices.