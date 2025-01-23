Doha, Qatar – Mohammed bin Jassim House at Msheireb Museums hosted the Youth Entrepreneurship Club's "Forum for Leadership and Innovation" this week, featuring the launch of the 2024 Sustainability Report and panel discussions on the future of leadership and innovation.

Mr. Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, said: "We're proud to host the YEC Forum for Leadership and Innovation at Mohammed bin Jassim House, a space that celebrates Msheireb's rich history and the sustainable architecture at the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha. This event reflects our dedication to the growth of creativity and innovation in our community. Msheireb Museums is committed to driving sustainability and empowering community-focused initiatives, and we're thrilled to partner with the Youth Entrepreneurship Club to bring together thought leaders and young innovators for meaningful conversations around sustainability."

Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al-Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneurship Club, commented: "The YEC Forum for Leadership and Innovation serves as a crucial platform for public and private sector collaboration in sustainable entrepreneurship. The launch of our 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrates our commitment to creating meaningful impact opportunities for entrepreneurs. We envision this event as a catalyst for continued innovation in Qatar's business community."

The forum featured prominent speakers addressing the future of leadership and innovation in 2025, along with sustainable development strategies for Qatar's entrepreneurial sector. Dr. Al-Sulaiti provided an overview of the club's achievements and unveiled its strategic plan for 2025.

The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases YEC's commitment to seven key UN Sustainable Development Goals through initiatives spanning entrepreneurial education, SME support, digital innovation, and urban development. Notable achievements include the launch of YEC.qa, an international entrepreneurial platform, and programs promoting eco-friendly business practices while fostering economic inclusivity and cross-sector partnerships to strengthen Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

As a hub for community and cultural exchange, Msheireb Museums continues to offer unique insights into Doha's sustainable transformation through its permanent exhibitions and educational programmes. The museum's blend of heritage preservation and innovation promotion makes it an ideal venue for intergenerational dialogue about Qatar's sustainable future.

