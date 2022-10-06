Abu Dhabi: Moscow City Tourism Committee (MCTC) will hold its on-ground roadshow in the UAE as part of an ongoing initiative to promote Moscow as a leading tourism and business destination.

The roadshow will take place in Abu Dhabi on October 19, 2022 at luxury hotel Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, a towering Art Deco masterpiece in the prestigious Corniche district of Abu Dhabi. The day before, MCTC will also hold an event in Dubai.

The Moscow Tourism Committee will bring more than 10 local companies such as representatives of DMCs, hotels, and places of interest to Dubai. The Roadshow will have B2B interactions and presentations that will highlight the destination and open up new avenues in bringing the destination in new light to the travel and trade community.

According to Moscow City Tourism Committee, the capital of Russia with its diverse range of products is fast emerging as one of the most interesting and productive cities for the travel-trade, both for leisure and business travel. Moscow has a very long-standing partnership with Abu Dhabi tourism market.

Moscow hosted a successful road show here last year, and this year, a delegation from the UAE tourism industry visited Moscow to see its cultural heritage, great restaurants, and quirky sights in the Russian capital. Post-pandemic, these Roadshow activities will be an excellent occasion for our stakeholders to renew contacts with the travel trade in the UAE.

The Moscow City Tourism Committee is the official organization that promotes Moscow as a tourist destination. The organization realize image projects and carry out different marketing events for developing tourism potential of Moscow in Russia and abroad.

