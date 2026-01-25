Abdulrahman Al Awar: Our commitment lies in aligning educational policies with innovation and forging strong partnerships between academia and key economic sectors

United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) recently hosted an interactive workshop on AI in Higher Education, gathering more than 120 experts from UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs), government and private institutions and the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills. The workshop aimed to share expertise and design initiatives that drive the effective integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the national higher education and research ecosystem.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, emphasised that integrating AI into the UAE's higher education system reflects a forward-thinking vision to build a smart, adaptable framework that enhances the student journey, equips learners with future skills and aligns academic outcomes with national economic priorities and the evolving labour market needs.

His Excellency Dr. Al Awar said: "AI integration is a cornerstone for elevating educational quality and ensuring long-term sustainability. Our commitment lies in aligning educational policies with innovation and forging strong partnerships between academia and key economic sectors. This approach reinforces the UAE's position as a global leader in leveraging advanced technologies in education, enhancing the international competitiveness of our higher education system."

6 leading national and international experiences

During the workshop, Khalifa University, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) showcased practical models of AI integration within their academic programmes. Additionally, Microsoft, SAP and Google presented their latest AI-driven solutions designed to support the advancement of AI in the education system.

The workshop is part of a series of initiatives by the AI in Higher Education working group, under the Advisory Committee for Higher Education and Future Skills. The initiative aims to guide HEIs and key economic sector partners in adopting advanced AI models in higher education and scientific research, enhancing the quality of educational outcomes and ensuring their sustainable impact on the national higher education system.These efforts align with MoHESR’s vision to leverage modern technology in creating a future-ready education system. The goal is to prepare skilled national talent for a knowledge-based economy, supporting the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 which prioritises empowering national competencies with advanced technologies.

