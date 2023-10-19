Dubai: The Association of Corporate Treasures, (ACT), is set to host the Middle East Treasury Summit for the fifteenth year in Dubai on 24-25 October. Amidst a backdrop of global economic volatility, expert treasury and financial professionals will review regional trends, the impacts of heightened inflation and trade conflicts.

The two-day programme sets out to address issues relevant to many of the region’s governments’ economic diversification strategies, with an increasing focus on environmental, social and governance issues (ESG). With COP set for Dubai a month later, the inclusion of sustainability themes will be a critical feature of the agenda as businesses and countries accelerate their efforts in pursuit of Net Zero strategies.

Leveraging technological innovations which help corporate treasures best deliver on these goals, seeking to create a balance between economic growth and a positive environmental impact, will be an ongoing theme.

The summit opens with a keynote presented by Mr. Rajesh Garg, Group CFO and Chief Sustainability Officer of the Landmark Group, along with Ms. Laila Alameri, CFO, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company.

Ms. Annette Spencer, CEO of the ACT, said:

“With instability, high inflation and trade wars affecting much of the world, the Middle East remains a centre for opportunity and development with sustained growth and progress across society and businesses alike, both in technological advancement and the transition to net zero.”

Treasurers are well-placed to support their businesses, and the ACT summit will offer important guidance on how to best to embrace policies which deliver a positive effect, offering examples from a wider global context.

As part of the ACT’s commitment to providing certified local courses, it has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Academy to be the first accredited training partner to deliver treasury qualifications in the UAE. This reflects ADGM Academy’s commitment to delivering exceptional, top-tier programmes and courses that enrich financial knowledge on both national and global levels.

The two-day event is preceded by the ACT’s Middle East Treasury Awards Ceremony, being presented on the eve of the summit, on 23 October.

The full agenda for the conference can be accessed here.

ABOUT THE ACT

The Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) is the only professional treasury body with a Royal Charter. We set the global benchmark for treasury excellence and lead the profession through our internationally recognised qualifications, by defining standards and by championing continuing professional development. We are the authentic voice of the treasury profession representing the interests of the real economy and educating, supporting and leading the treasurers of today and tomorrow. www.treasurers.org

ADGM Academy

The ACT has partnered with ADGM Academy to deliver treasury qualifications in the UAE. This recognises ADGM’s commitment to delivering exceptional top-tier programs and courses that enrich financial knowledge on both national and global levels.

