Egypt - In a move underscoring its commitment to delivering differentiated, client-centric banking solutions, QNB Group has celebrated the launch of Private Banking services at QNB Egypt.

The new offering provides a fully integrated banking experience tailored to an elite segment of high-net-worth clients, supported by a highly qualified relationship management team dedicated to addressing clients’ diverse needs. The experience is further enhanced by QNB Group’s extensive regional and international presence, spanning approximately 28 countries worldwide.

Through its Private Banking services, clients benefit from the highest levels of privacy and service excellence, with access to a wide range of bespoke financial solutions aligned with their individual preferences. The offering also includes comprehensive financial, analytical, and market advisory services, in addition to exclusive lifestyle privileges through a network of partnerships with leading local and international brands, enabling a premium global shopping experience.

The premium Private Banking experience also provides round-the-clock support through a dedicated hotline, ensuring swift responses to all inquiries and requirements within minutes and seamless service delivery, while optimising clients’ time and effort.

Mohamed Bedeir, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Egypt

Commenting on the launch, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB, said: “The launch of Private Banking services embodies the Group’s vision of redefining premium banking across our markets. We are not merely offering a conventional banking service; rather, we are building an integrated ecosystem specifically designed to serve clients seeking a refined experience that goes beyond traditional financial services.”

He added: “QNB Group’s strength lies in combining deep banking expertise with continuous innovation. Through our global network and advanced capabilities in wealth management, advisory, and investment solutions, we enable our clients to manage their financial affairs seamlessly across borders. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our digital capabilities and global partnerships to deliver the highest standards of convenience, exclusivity, and trust.”

For his part, Mohamed Bedeir, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Egypt, emphasised that the launch of Private Banking services marks a qualitative leap in the Egyptian banking market. He noted that it is not merely a new addition to the Bank’s suite of offerings, but rather a strategic step aimed at strengthening QNB Egypt’s position as the preferred destination for high-net-worth clients seeking a banking experience defined by integrated luxury and absolute trust.

Bedeir further explained that QNB Egypt’s Private Banking offering goes beyond conventional services to provide comprehensive support in wealth management, long-term financial planning, smart investment solutions, and highly specialised advisory services delivered by a select group of internationally certified banking experts.

He added: “Private Banking at QNB Egypt is built on focus and execution. By combining specialised expertise, dedicated service models, and advanced digital capabilities, we deliver a banking relationship defined by confidence, control, and long-term value.”

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

