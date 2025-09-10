Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Metropolis MADINAH, the world’s first and premier Civilisational Capitals Conference, is set to take place in 2026, in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, organisers said on Tuesday.

The innovative global conference, which focuses on a new type of knowledge - ‘Civilisational Capitals’ – global cities of yesterday, today and tomorrow - is set to be hosted in Islam’s first civilisational capital, Madinah, in Saudi Arabia in 2026, with a date to be confirmed, under the theme, ‘Learn < Past / Harness = Present / Forge > Future’, being presented by Saudi Arabian socio-economic public policy think tank, Madinah Institute.

“Metropolis MADINAH aims to convene the world’s civilisational capitals, whether they are ancient historic capitals of yesteryear such as Madinah and Athena, academic seats of learning, silicon valleys of technology or current G20 super-capitals of today such as Riyadh, London and New York, or the urban infrastructure projects, mega-projects or giga-projects of tomorrow such as NEOM and Nusantara; to share, exchange, learn, experience and synergise across peoples, capitals and ideas,” said Madinah Institute in a statement.

“As a result of productive discussions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the inaugural conference of Metropolis MADINAH will be expanding its size and scope and is now scheduled to take place in 2026; kindly follow us on social media for further updates.”

Speakers, participants and delegates at the innovative global conference are set to include leaders and decision makers in the public sector, such as Heads of States, Head of Government and Ministers; the private sector, such as CEOs, C-Suite and Investors; and the social sector, such as academic-thinkers, historians, futurists, visionaries, and the media.

Metropolis MADINAH is officially licensed by the Saudi Arabian Conventions and Exhibitions Authority (SCEGA). It is presented by Madinah Institute, the first strategic socio-economic public policy think tank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, regulated under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy & Planning (MEP). MEP is responsible for the Kingdom’s socio-economic roadmap, Vision 2030, under the Council of Economic & Development Affairs (CEDA).

About Metropolis MADINAH

Metropolis MADINAH - Civilisational Capitals Conference, is scheduled to take place in 2026, at the King Salman International Convention Centre, Madinah, Saudi Arabia. For more information, please visit its social media channels or email media@metropolismadinah.com

About Madinah Institute

Madinah Institute is the first socio-economic public policy think tank in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is based in Madinah. For more information, please visit its social media channels or email salsharef@madinahinstitute.sa

