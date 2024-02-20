The Meta Shapers Annual Summit will be held online over 2 days and will include presentations, interactive workshops, fireside chats, panel discussions, breakout rooms, and fun events in the Metaverse.

According to Sharad Agarwal, the Founder of Meta Shapers community. “This is our second Summit in 5 months. Like last time we will be publishing a ‘100 Aways Report’ about the conference. The speaker line-up is plucked from the centre of the Metaverse conversation. This year we have expanded the number of Speakers to over 40 by opening up the platform to guest speakers from the Web3 and AI ecosystem.”

The Summit Cast is drawn from the following countries:



Singapore

Australia

Hong Kong

UAE

UK

Switzerland

Germany

Brazil

Iran

Italy

USA

Canada

South Africa

Nigeria

India

Denmark

The Presenters and Panelists will bring honest conversations about the potential of new technologies without using any jargon that is rampant in the industry. An audience of more than 1,500 people from five continents is expected to attend.

The detailed program for the Summit is published at www.onlywebinars.com

The Summit will be held from 8 am ET – 11.30 am ET on both days and is being hosted on ONLYwebinars.com, a Cyber Gear initiative.

Register to attend for free at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vgPAfY5hTzaVOVHZdXhUGg#/registration