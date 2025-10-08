Under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce, EISAR will host its 2025 Conference under the theme: “Opportunities for Business Continuity and Achieving Economic Sustainability Solutions.”

The event will be held on Monday and Tuesday, 21–22 Rabi’ Al-Akhir 1447 AH (corresponding to 13–14 October 2025) at the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel, with the participation of more than 800 specialists and over 40 prominent speakers from inside and outside the Kingdom, representing regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and experts from the legal, economic, and consulting sectors.

EISAR Conference 2025 comes in the context of major transformations that have reshaped the business landscape in the Kingdom, positioning the Saudi economy as a unique model paving the way for Saudi Arabia to become a rising hub for economic sustainability and business continuity solutions, as well as a regional center for financial regulation and debt restructuring.

The conference aims to showcase global best practices for strengthening economic resilience and business sustainability, highlight early warning systems and proactive planning as effective tools for addressing challenges, and emphasize legislative and regulatory developments that have contributed to creating a safer and more attractive business environment. It also seeks to enhance investor confidence and encourage both local and international investments.

The program will feature panel discussions and specialized workshops, along with an accompanying exhibition that allows partners and participating entities to present the latest innovations and solutions supporting the continuity of economic activities.

On this occasion, EISAR Secretary General Abdullah bin Saad Al-Mogheerah affirmed that the conference serves as a strategic platform for exchanging insights and formulating practical solutions that strengthen the business environment in the Kingdom and consolidate its position as a leading regional destination for sustainable investments.