Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is set to organise the Fourth Abu Dhabi International Conference on Manuscripts, a pivotal scholarly event that will take place on 8 and 9 October at Cultural Foundation.

In collaboration with McGill University - Canada, this year’s conference will explore the theme ‘Visual Arts in Arabic and Islamic Manuscripts: Artistic Heritage and Contemporary Influence’. The event will welcome a global assembly of experts and researchers from disciplines including art history, Islamic and Arabic manuscript studies, cultural preservation and digital humanities to examine the intricate aesthetic, cultural and historical significance of manuscript visual arts and their impact on contemporary artistic expression.

The 2025 programme is designed to deepen both academic and public understanding of the visual arts embedded within Arabic and Islamic manuscripts. It serves as an opportunity to celebrate their rich cultural and artistic heritage, while also examining their time-honoured influence on modern creativity.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Now in its fourth edition, the Abu Dhabi International Conference on Manuscripts is a key pillar of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to preserve and promote Arabic heritage. In partnership with McGill University, this year’s event will showcase the artistic brilliance and contemporary relevance of Islamic manuscripts to distinguished experts, scholars, students and enthusiasts from across the globe. Revealing new insights and inspiring the younger generations to step up as stewards of our past, the conference reinforces Abu Dhabi’s status as a vital hub for intellectual exchange and cultural dialogue.”

In parallel, DCT Abu Dhabi and McGill University – Canada are also hosting the travelling Golden Ink: A Journey through Arab and Islamic Manuscripts exhibition, which celebrates the richness, beauty and global impact of Arabic and Islamic manuscript heritage. With students deriving inspiration from this exhibition, these initiatives collectively serve to connect experts, artists, university students and educational institutions, cultivating a dynamic, cross-generational and multidisciplinary dialogue.

The conference, alongside DCT Abu Dhabi’s many other cultural and academic initiatives, reflects a commitment to protecting, preserving and promoting the emirate’s cultural heritage on the global stage. By fostering cultural diplomacy, nurturing academic and scholarly engagement and promoting cultural literacy, these efforts deepen public appreciation for the rich and multifaceted legacy of Arab and Islamic traditions. Collectively, they reinforce Abu Dhabi’s stature as a centre of knowledge, cultural excellence and international collaboration.

Further details can be found at https://library.dctabudhabi.ae/ad4manuscriptconf.

