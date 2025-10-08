Event received unprecedented overwhelming response; 17,000 visitors from 70 countries

Several deals signed for collaboration, joint ventures and product developments

8th Edition of Expo to be held on Oct 19-21, 2026

Dubai also focusing on digital accessibility and continuous improvement.

Dubai, The 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo 2024, the largest event for People of Determination in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, successfully concluded at Dubai World Trade Centre on 8 October 2025 with a determination to effectively enhance inclusion and make the UAE the most-friendly for People of Determination.

Over its three days, the event attracted approximately 17,000 visitors, including senior officials, people of determination, and institutions and organizations working in this field, representing an 8% increase compared to the sixth edition. Approximately 270 companies, brands, and specialized centers from 50 countries participated, representing a 12% increase compared to 2024.

“We are thankful to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his unstinted support ever since the Expo was started six years ago,” said Ghassan Suleiman, CEO of AccessAbilities Expo, and Managing Director, Nadd Al Shiba PR & Event Management, the organizer of the AccessAbilities Expo.

Encouraged by the overwhelming support, the organisers announced the 2026 edition of the Expo on from October 19-21, 2026.

Mr. Sulaiman: "The International Expo for People of Determination proves year after year that it is not just a specialized trade fair, but rather delivers a global humanitarian message that brings together experts, innovators, and practitioners in a single platform. It aims to highlight efforts to empower people of determination and create a more inclusive and just future for all.

On the second day of Accessible Travel and Tourism International Conference, it was discussed that Dubai aims to be a leading global destination for accessible tourism, integrating accessibility into infrastructure, hospitality and services. The city is also focusing on digital accessibility and continuous improvement.

A number of specialized conferences and seminars were held during the exhibition, such as the "International Deaf Forum - Empowerment and Partnership," the "5th International Conference on Accessible Tourism," and the second edition of the "Applied Behavior Analysis for Autism" conference, with the participation of local and international experts.

The conferences issued a set of recommendations that will enhance cooperation between specialists, workers, therapists, and policymakers, to ensure that Dubai continues to be a model of inclusion, accessibility, and innovation for people of determination.

As envisaged, the AccessAbilities Expo has emerged as an essential platform for launching cutting edge assistive technologies, innovative products and services, AI-driven innovative systems for improving the lives of individuals with auditory, visual, motor and sensory disabilities.

The 7th edition showcased the most advanced assistive technologies to empower millions of People of Determination in the Middle East to lead more independent lives.

Exhibitors of these cutting technologies and assistive technologies reported encouraging response from buyers and end-users.

Participating companies said they received overwhelming response from peer companies and trade visitors.

Many agreements were signed between participating companies and organisations for collaboration, joint ventures and product developments.

The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) emphasized the importance of accessibility, citing 2006 Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and 2023 Arab Tourism Strategy.

The conference emphasised the importance of designing infrastructure with accessibility in mind from the start, noting that it benefits everyone, not just those with disabilities.

Dubai Courts

Dubai Courts highlighted the specialized services it provides as part of its community and humanitarian initiatives. During its participation, it showcased the experiences of 24 employees with disabilities working across its various departments and fields, from customer service and case registration to event organization. Their active participation reflects the department's success in providing an inclusive work environment that encourages creativity and giving.

Khaled Al-Masam, head of the Dubai Courts team at the exhibition, emphasized the Dubai Courts' commitment to supporting its employees with disabilities to participate in local and international activities and championships, and providing them with the necessary facilities during these events. He emphasized the courts' pride in the champion Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, one of its employees and one of the UAE's most prominent Paralympic weightlifters, who is participating in the exhibition and is a symbol of determination and perseverance. The Royal Stables

The Royal Stables in Abu Dhabi presented an inspiring model for empowering people of determination by showcasing the Dressage Performance Enhancement Program for People of Determination, the first of its kind in the UAE. Launched in April 2024, the program aims to prepare and qualify athletes with disabilities to participate in the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games through professional training and comprehensive support that addresses their physical and psychological needs. Laura Richardson, the program's performance manager and general manager of the Amiri Stables in Abu Dhabi, explained that Emirati riders Wafaa Al Dahmani and Fatima Al Balooshi were the first participants in the program since its launch. She noted that the program is open to all people of determination from the UAE to participate and qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.



Music Therapy as a Scientific Approach



Dr. Abeer Khader, managing director and partner at Healing Sounds Music Therapy Center, which is participating in the exhibition for the second time, confirmed that the participation opened up opportunities for collaboration with several government and private centers. She explained that the center has worked to introduce music therapy into educational settings. This type of therapy is based on scientific foundations that include neuroscience, sound, and the frequencies that affect the brain.



Enhancing Training and Integration

Nour Ahmed Salem, a speech therapist at ABLE UK, said that their fifth participation in the exhibition gave them the opportunity to provide free consultations to attendees and organize workshops and training courses in the fields of autism and behavior modification. She explained that the center has partnered with the Italian Dental Center to provide treatment sessions for people with disabilities who suffer from jaw or dental problems, noting that the exhibition contributes to expanding the circle of professional partnerships and exchanging expertise between specialized centers.

First Participation

Mansour Hamada, founder of Truelimbs, a prosthetics company, who is participating in the exhibition for the first time, confirmed that his company has achieved good results through its partnerships with training and rehabilitation centers. He noted that the company has plans to manufacture and assemble prosthetic limbs in the UAE during the first quarter of next year. He expressed his desire to continue participating in future editions to expand the scope of products and services.

A Rich Experience

Feng Yao, Vice President of Chinese prosthetics company Kishin, described his first participation in the exhibition as a rich experience that opened doors for his company to collaborate with new partners in the region. He said, "I heard about the exhibition from friends who advised me to visit, but I preferred to participate. I came looking for an opportunity to collaborate, and I discovered that the exhibition goes beyond showcasing products to building networks of specialized relationships and expertise."

Translating Arab Experiences Globally

Hadiah Amal Boknouda from the Kuwaiti "Insan Nursery," participating in the exhibition for the first time, explained that this participation enabled them to learn about the latest educational devices and programs and exchange experiences with other centers. She emphasized that the diversity of cultures and technical levels at the exhibition enriches the experience and enhances human communication.

Sara Al-Mutairi, founder of Beit Nasser Nurseries, is experiencing this exhibition for the first time in the Gulf region. She recounts her journey, which began as the mother of a child with autism and transformed into a project serving children with disabilities in Kuwait. Al-Mutairi expressed her admiration for the organization of the exhibition and the innovations it offers in the field of disability, noting that it has provided her with opportunities to collaborate with international companies and institutions and exchange experiences, in addition to highlighting Kuwait's reputation in specialized forums.

Active in Spreading Positivity

Since his first visit to the exhibition last year, renowned Kuwaiti activist Fawaz Al-Hasban has been a frequent visitor to the exhibition, emphasizing that it is one of the few events that offers comprehensive services for people of determination. Al-Hasban is a well-known social media activist in the Arab world, where he contributes to spreading positivity and hope. He frequently appears with his children, who are people of determination, accompanying them on their trips and assisting them with their tasks. He said, "On every visit, I strive to learn about the latest technologies for people of determination, especially those related to education and integration. I appreciate the great efforts made by the UAE in organizing an event that combines technology, knowledge, and humanity."

Gateway to Regional Markets

Ya Li, Sales Director at Changzhou Winch Ramp, a Chinese company specializing in the manufacture of comprehensive accessibility solutions, said that the AccessAbilities Expo 2025 in Dubai is a strategic platform for strengthening its presence in Middle Eastern markets, given the exhibition's global standing and its ability to bring together decision-makers and distributors under one roof. The company produces innovative, lightweight, and durable aluminum ramps designed to facilitate the movement of wheelchair users in vehicles and buildings. Praise from Exhibition Visitors

A number of visitors to the AccessAbilities Expo 2025 expressed their admiration for the outstanding organization and the diversity of solutions and technologies on display. They emphasized that the event has become a global platform that combines human and technological innovation, embodying Dubai's position as a leading destination for supporting and empowering people of determination.



Abdulrahman Al Hosani, from the Communications and Media Office at the Al Noor Center for the Blind in Qatar, said: "I learned about the unique and innovative services in the areas of logistical support and communication dedicated to the deaf, in addition to the rich expertise of social workers who work with the blind. This exhibition opens new horizons for cooperation between specialized Gulf centers and enhances the exchange of expertise in caring for people with visual disabilities."

Shamir Bawa, Secretary General of the Indian Health Foundation, who is visiting Dubai for the first time to participate in the event, described his experience as "great and exceptional." He said, "What caught my attention was the integration of artificial intelligence and smartphone applications into solutions and services dedicated to people of determination. This is a qualitative leap in this field." He indicated that he would suggest to relevant authorities in India that they organize a similar event to share the UAE's experience in inclusion and empowerment.

A group of visitors from the Arab Republic of Egypt, including Yasmine Hassan, Sama Rami, and Nadeem Walid, expressed their happiness at the opportunity to visit the exhibition and participate in its activities. They noted that they learned a lot through the workshops and interactive sessions that allowed them to share their ideas and experiences with their peers with disabilities from different countries.

Mohammed Salem, also from Egypt, confirmed that he has been visiting the exhibition for three years to keep up with the latest innovations and services targeting people of determination. He noted that previous editions have witnessed greater interest from participating institutions in providing job and empowerment opportunities, reflecting the growing institutional awareness of the importance of professional integration for this group.

For her part, Farah Al Awadhi described the seventh edition as "the strongest, most beautiful, and best organized" since the event's launch, noting that she had visited the exhibition. Over the course of its three days, she met with numerous representatives of companies, exhibitors, and visitors with disabilities. She emphasized that the exhibition's distinctive feature was the inspiring spirit that pervades its atmosphere.

Parvina from Uzbekistan expressed her amazement at the range of medical services and innovations offered by participating companies, such as blood tests, blood pressure measurements, and therapeutic services. She emphasized that the experience was inspiring on both the human and professional levels.

Irina from Ukraine expressed her admiration for the level of organization and the large turnout of visitors, even on the final day of the event. She noted that AccessAbilities Expo reflects Dubai's image as a city that embraces everyone without exception and gives hope to millions of people with disabilities around the world.