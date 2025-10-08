Azizi Developments has announced that it has entered into a partnership deal with Prime A/C Industries, a renowned UAE-based HVAC solutions provider, for the supply of LTI Singapore-branded ventilation fans for all its Dubai projects.

The LTI Singapore Ventilation Fans have over 30 years of experience in designing and manufacturing advanced air movement systems, earning a strong reputation across Asia for quality and reliability.

Their axial smoke fans and axial in-line fans are AMCA-certified and engineered for high performance, low noise, and long-term durability.

As per the deal, Prime A/C Industries LLC will be supplying axial smoke fans and axial inline fans to ensure reliable ventilation and smoke-control performance across Azizi’s residential and mixed-use developments in the UAE.

Established in the UAE, Prime A/C Industries has become a leader in manufacturing and supplying heating, ventilation and cooling systems tailored for large-scale construction projects.

The company’s axial smoke fans and axial inline fans are designed for robust smoke extraction, reliable airflow management and long-term operational performance, meeting the technical and safety specifications demanded by modern residential and mixed-use communities.

On the partnership, Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are pleased to partner with LTI Singapore, a leading provider of advanced ventilation solutions known for their reliable, high-performance fans and smoke-control systems. As we continue to develop distinguished communities across Dubai and beyond, ensuring optimal airflow, ventilation, and smoke-control performance is essential."

"LTI Singapore’s expertise makes them an ideal partner in our commitment to delivering sustainable, future-ready homes that enhance the living experience for our residents," he added.

