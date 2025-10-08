Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has concluded the 18th meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee (SSCC), which continues to shape Bahrain’s digital future in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

The meeting focused on preparations for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27), where Bahrain’s preliminary positions on key agenda items were discussed. These preparations are essential to secure favorable spectrum allocations that will enable the deployment of future technologies such as 6G, advanced satellite services, and global mobile broadband, and ensure there are no constraints on existing services and their future development.

The committee also reviewed possible developments in 5G and IoT private networks. These infrastructures could be deployed to empower critical sectors including energy, and utilities and to accelerate industrial automation. The discussions emphasized the importance of adopting technology-neutrality solutions that encourage innovation and competition, ensuring networks are designed to meet the highest standards of security and reliability for government and critical infrastructure, while safeguarding national data sovereignty.

Eng Mariam Ahmed Al Juman, TRA and committee Chairperson, stated: “The SSCC reflects Bahrain’s proactive approach to spectrum management, ensuring that our strategies support national goals and future technologies. By working closely with stakeholders, we remain committed to enabling world-class connectivity, fostering innovation, and safeguarding national interests.”

The TRA reaffirmed that the SSCC will continue to play a role in driving forward Bahrain’s spectrum strategy, ensuring the Kingdom remains a leader in digital transformation and telecommunications innovation. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).