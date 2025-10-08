Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For the first time ever, the ongoing Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2025 is going online! Shoppers across the UAE can now unlock the season’s lowest prices from the comfort of their couch with the exclusive DHF Online Warehouse Sale, running for three days only from 10 to 12 October. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this brand-new digital retail experience promises a seamless online journey to discover and shop for unbeatable savings with just one click.

From chic home essentials and timeless homeware to stylish décor, cutting-edge appliances, and must-have electronics, the sale promises something for every taste and budget. Participating brands include 2XL, CB2, Chattels & More, Crate & Barrel, Danube Home, Home Centre, OC Home, Pan Home, United Furniture and many more.

DHF 2025 is making it easier than ever for savvy shoppers to refresh any room, revamp entire homes, or score seasonal upgrades at prices too good to miss.

Dubai Home Festival 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Home Festival:

Held annually, Dubai Home Festival (DHF) is the city’s largest celebration of home design, furniture, interiors, and appliances. DHF showcases the city’s extraordinary furniture scene through events and offers from leading international brands, homegrown concepts, industry experts, as well as providing winning opportunities through engaging draws and promotions.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the city's positioning as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping, and events.

