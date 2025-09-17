Manama - Bahrain: Under the slogan “Building Financial Resilience for the 21st Century,” the “5th Arab Savings & Financial Literacy Conference” will be held in Libya, with broad participation from central banks, financial institutions and service providers, financial inclusion specialists, and fintech firms, in addition to social protection and youths and women empowerment organisations across Arab countries.

The regional congress will discuss financial literacy as well as financial, insurance and investment inclusion across MENA region.

The event will be held in Libya from 12 to 14 May 2026 under the auspices of His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Mr. Naji Mohammed Issa.

Like previous years, the conference is expected attract a wider participation in Libya from ministries and associations concerned with finance, education, social affairs, insurance, capital market, post office, social security and business entrepreneurship.

The conference is organised by MenaMoney, a Bahraini firm specialised in financial conferences and exhibitions for Arab markets.

Several central bank and government officials, top-notch executives from local and international financial institutions, fintech specialists and HR leaders have spoken in this event over the years.

Discussions will focus on the components of national strategies for financial inclusion and financial education and current projects in Libya and a number of Arab countries, to improve the level of financial, savings and investment literacy in our Arab region.

“It’s our utmost pleasure to host this extremely vital gathering for Arab financial institutions in Libya, to address strategies and current gaps in our financial inclusion and financial literacy programs across the region,” said H.E. the Governor Mr. Naji Mohammed Issa.

He also added that hosting such event is part of the many efforts undertaken by the Central Bank of Libya to revitalize and stimulate regional economic activities in Libya, as well as focus on programs and plans that aim to enhance financial awareness and resilience among Libyan and Arab citizens.

On his part, Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney, pointed out that the cost-of-living difficulties facing people in many parts of the world stress the importance of financial literacy, especially with the widening gap between the financially “strong” and the financially “weak” segments of any population, as it has now become known that weak financial skills have left many families unprepared to face crises.

“Financial literacy for the individual and the family has become a must, in order to take the best economic measures at the present time and secure a better financial future in the long term,” he elaborated.

The aim of organising this unique conference in the region is to create a lively discussion and a platform for exchanging information about the importance of savings, financial inclusion, financial planning and investment to build family financial resilience.

It is worth noting that the upcoming edition of the conference in Libya will include a digital exhibition for financial solutions to introduce participants to the various digital platforms used for financial services, including payments, investment, insurance, and other digital finance applications.