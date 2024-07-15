The Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WorkSmart Events Management to host the twelfth edition of the ICT Conference (MEET ICT). This prestigious event will run concurrently with the Bahrain International Technology Exhibition (BITEX) from December 3 to 5 at the Gulf Convention Centre.

The updated date and strategic location of the event provide easy accessibility for both the audience and partners from within and outside Bahrain, making it an ideal platform for exhibitors and visitors alike. As the largest technological event in Bahrain, the event will offer exceptional experiences to all participants through a diverse schedule of activities and side events.

This year’s MEET ICT Conference and BITEX Exhibition, themed "AI for All," will emphasize the importance of making artificial intelligence (AI) accessible and beneficial to everyone, regardless of their background, industry, or geographical location. It will provide a platform for industry professionals to discuss the transformative role of AI across various sectors, as well as its latest advancements and applications.

Mr. Tareq Fakhro, Chairman of BTECH, emphasized that the collaboration with WorkSmart in organizing this year's MEET ICT and BITEX follows the significant success of previous editions. Over the past 14 years, the partnership between the two organizations has consistently delivered outstanding achievements.

Mr. Fakhro said: “This prominent technology gathering serves as an excellent opportunity to promote collaboration and knowledge-sharing among experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators from around the world, and to showcase Bahrain's leadership in the ICT sector, particularly amid ongoing digital transformation efforts, the adoption of AI applications, and the shift towards digitization.”

"The objectives of the conference align with our ongoing efforts to explore the landscape of AI applications in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in accordance with the conference's theme. We aim to pave the way for advancements brought by Industry 4.0, impacting both business performance and the human element across all sectors in the Kingdom.” Mr. Fakhro added.

Mr. Ahmed Al-Hujairy, CEO of WorkSmart, emphasized that organizing the MEET ICT Conference and BITEX Exhibition reflects Bahrain's significant progress in the investment and application of modern technology.

Mr. Al-Hujairy said: “The significance of this event lies in creating new opportunities for both the public and private sectors. It helps bridge the digital divide and addresses challenges in the technology market. The event fosters networking, builds valuable partnerships, and expands business opportunities. It also showcases innovative trends, services, and products based on AI, aligning with Bahrain's Vision 2023.”

Don't miss out on this chance to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving world of AI! Mark your calendars. Stay tuned for more updates, including the full conference program, speaker lineup, and exhibitor list.

Interested organizations and companies are invited to apply, including those wishing to join as speakers, sponsors, or strategic partners from within and outside the Kingdom of Bahrain.