GITEX 2022 has kicked off! eBOS is excited to be exhibiting again at one of the largest technology events in the MENA region! The eBOS’ team of expertise onsite and ready to showcase their extensive range of state-of-the-art Regtech solutions.

Visit booth number H7-20 to get a free consultation on your regulatory needs including Governance, Risk & Compliance Management, AML (Anti Money Laundering), Transaction Monitoring, electronic Customer Verification, Customer Screening, and many more.

eBOS provides advanced regulatory and financial modules such as WiseBOS RiSC that deal with AML procedures, including KYC requirements and most importantly it is fully compliant with FATF standards, and EU AML compliance standards and aligns with the Central Bank of UAE Guidelines. Also, eBOS solutions include WiseBOS GRC which grants flexibility across the organisation for effective and efficient Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management.

eBOS is proud that its solutions are adopted by top-ranking firms in competitive and fast-evolving business sectors, such as Legal, Fiduciary, Accounting, Audit, Banks, EMIs, Forex, Insurances as well as Business consulting.

To book your personalised one-to-one meeting, contact: info@ebos.com.cy

Learn more about eBOS Solutions: https://ebos.com.cy/wisebos-suite-regtech-and-fintech-platform/