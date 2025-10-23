Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Second Middle East Consumer Electronics Show (MECES 2025), hosted by China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products and The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Commercial Sub-council, will grandly open at the Dubai Festival City Exhibition Center from November 26 to 28, 2025. Under the theme "AI For All", the event will showcase cutting-edge technological products in the home appliance and consumer electronics sectors, featuring leading industry players from around the globe.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) will host the“CCPIT (Middle East) Green and Innovation Cooperation Exhibition”and the Economic and Trade Cooperation Forums. Exhibits will encompass new energy products, artificial intelligence, machinery and equipment, new energy vehicles and accessories, medical supplies, etc.

Top Brands Gather to Forge Innovative Pathways​

Over 300 brands are expected to converge at the expo, blending industry giants with emerging innovators to paint a dynamic blueprint for technological advancement.

Haier, Hisense, Midea, and Gree, among China’s leading home appliance manufacturers, will debut smart interconnected refrigerators, washing machines, and premium imaging TVs. Haier will also highlight its global sports partnerships, including collaborations with Liverpool FC and other football powerhouses, ATP Tour, leveraging sports to connect with consumers worldwide.

Innovative startups will shine in niche segments. Zhejiang Feizhe Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. is renowned for radiators and small appliances. Their trademark, "FLY HIGH", recognized as a "Famous Trademark in Zhejiang Province". Zhejiang CITIC Kitchenware Co., Ltd., a leader in die-cast aluminum non-stick cookware, will demonstrate its robust production capacity, awards, and certifications. A host of other innovative enterprises will unveil cutting-edge technologies and products, unlocking new market opportunities.

Cutting-Edge Tech Converges for an Innovation Feast​

MECES 2025 will present six specialized zones covering smart home appliances, kitchenware, personal care devices, audiovisual equipment, communication tech, and cross-border e-commerce.

Green and intelligent innovations will take center stage: Haier’s AI-powered refrigerator will offer voice-activated ingredient management and recipe recommendations. Hisense’s adaptive AI TV will optimize picture and sound quality based on ambient lighting. Midea’s AI air purifier will automatically adjust filtration modes by monitoring air quality. Gree’s learning-enabled AI air conditioner will personalize cooling and heating preferences.

In addition, high-conductivity aluminum alloy radiators developed using recycled aluminum resources have seen their costs reduced and environmental friendliness enhanced after process optimization. Their efficient heat dissipation performance is particularly advantageous in smart home temperature control scenarios. The smart kitchen appliances that come with them achieve precise temperature control through AI algorithms, and remote control via mobile apps makes cooking more convenient and intelligent. The smart non-stick pan integrated with AI hot spot temperature indication technology enables visible oil temperature and smoke control. AI empowerment makes it highly technological. More exciting products are waiting for you to experience on site!

Global Partnerships Forge New Horizons for Smart Living

MECES 2025 will intensify international outreach, collaborating with regional experts to attract over 8,000 professionals from the Middle East and beyond, including distributors, retailers, and industry specialists. Highlighted exhibitors include but not limited to:

-Al Ershad Group, a gulf tech leader with annual revenues exceeding $250 million, specializing in advanced IT and communication solutions.

-Chimney World, pioneering rust-resistant kitchen exhaust systems and smoke management solutions.

-Electro Mart Ltd. (EML), a Bangladeshi conglomerate importing and manufacturing appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and LED TVs.

-Aronsa, a UAE-based brand committed to delivering high-quality modern electronics through stringent quality control across design, production, and customer service.

MECES 2025 promises to be a catalyst for global collaboration, driving the industry toward a smarter, more sustainable future.