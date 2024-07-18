Riyadh: MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi music entertainment company, is thrilled to announce the fifth edition of Soundstorm festival, set to rock Banban, Riyadh from December 12th to 14th. This year’s festival will feature an electrifying lineup, headlined by global superstar Eminem making his Soundstorm debut.

Soundstorm 2024 promises an unforgettable experience with an epic array of global stars. Joining Eminem in the lineup will be American rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, British rock legends Muse, Swiss DJ duo Adriatique (Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer), German DJ Boris Brejcha, Italian DJ Marco Carola, British-Canadian DJ Richie Hawtin, and many more.

Over the past four years, Soundstorm has skyrocketed to global fame, becoming a must-attend event for top artists and music lovers. As the region's biggest and loudest music festival, Soundstorm showcases a vibrant mix of music styles and genres from around the world.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, stated, "Soundstorm, the region's biggest music festival, has successfully made a remarkable impact on the regional and global music scene, making it an eagerly anticipated annual festival for music fans worldwide. This has contributed to enhancing the Kingdom’s position in the music entertainment sector."

