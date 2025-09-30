Riyadh - The MDLBEAST Foundation is proud to announce the launch of XCHANGE and Hunna in Marrakech, taking place on Thursday 9th and Friday, 10 October 2025 at The Source Marrakech Hotel.



This special edition of XCHANGE will spotlight the Hunna Listening Circle, part of Hunna, the Foundation’s women-led initiative dedicated to amplifying female talent across the MENA music industry. Hunna, derived from the Arabic plural of “she”, provides mentorship, visibility, and community for women in music, offering resources ranging from workshops and mentorship programs to listening circles and showcases.



The Hunna Listening Circle in Marrakech will bring together a diverse and inspiring lineup of voices.Cultural entrepreneur and advocate for creative industries, Nassereddine Akel, one of Morocco’s most celebrated artists, Manal Benchlikha, and seasoned music industry professional Mattieu Corosine, are the experienced panelists that will ensure a vibrant exchange of ideas that reflects the goals of Hunna—amplifying women’s voices and fostering meaningful connections in the MENA music scene.



"Through Hunna, we are creating spaces where women in music feel supported, visible, and empowered,” said Nada Alhelabi, General Manager of the MDLBEAST Foundation. “Marrakech’s vibrant cultural heritage makes it the perfect setting to expand our XCHANGE initiative, and we’re thrilled to partner with The Source Marrakech Hotel and GOATS Production to make it possible."

With previous editions of XCHANGE, the MDLBEAST Foundation has consistently acted as a catalyst for growth, fostering critical conversations and collaborations that shape the future of music across the MENA region. These gatherings are designed to bring together artists, creatives, and industry leaders to spark dialogue, build networks, and lay the groundwork for the annual XP Music Futures conference in Riyadh, taking place from December 4th to 6th this year.



By expanding to Marrakech, the MDLBEAST Foundation reaffirms its commitment to uplifting talent across the region, prioritizing innovation, education, and inclusivity through strategic partnerships and community-driven initiatives.