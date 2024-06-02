The forum will explore global economic crises, focusing on their impact on the Arab and Gulf regions, and highlight the crucial roles of economic diplomacy and sovereign wealth funds in navigating these challenges.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) announced hosting the fourth edition of the Public Administration Forum under the theme ‘Global Disruptions: The Art of Economic Diplomacy’. The event will convene an esteemed group of international and local economists, academics, and policymakers to discuss the implications of global economic crises, with a particular focus on their impact on the Arab and Gulf regions. The forum will highlight the vital roles of economic diplomacy and sovereign wealth funds in navigating these challenges.

The event seeks to uncover how economic diplomacy can provide thorough and effective solutions to economic challenges, enhance sustainable development, and foster international cooperation. Discussions will address the pressing issues affecting the global economy and the complexities of global monetary policies amid geopolitical and environmental challenges.

The forum will open with a welcome speech by H.E. Dr. Ali Bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, followed by opening remarks from H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, setting the stage for discussions.

In the first session titled ‘Global Economic Disruptions Since 2022’, Abdullah ElEbiari, Managing Director of Sovereign Investment Services, Alvarez & Marsal, will explore the key elements that have recently impacted the global economy and the strategic role of sovereign wealth funds in mitigating these economic challenges. His discussion will cover the ramifications of the global pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, which have contributed to rising energy and food prices, as well as increased inflation across the globe.

In the second session titled 'Impact of Global Economic Disruptions on Economic Policies', Prof. Amro Saleh, Economic Advisor in the UAE and former Economic Partnership Projects Director at the World Bank, will delve into how recent global economic disruptions have shaped and influenced policy-making. He will provide insights into the adjustments that governments have had to make in response to economic shocks, as well as the implications of these disruptions for economic stability and growth, highlighting the need for resilient and adaptable economic strategies.

In the third session, titled ‘Forecasting the Impact of Global Disruptions on the Economies of the Arab Region with a Focus on the Gulf Area’, Dr. Ahmed Ali Atiqa, CEO of the Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), will provide a regional perspective, exploring the anticipated effects of global disruptions on the economies of the Arab region. He will delve into specific challenges and opportunities facing the Gulf states, analyzing how factors like fluctuating oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and global trade shifts are reshaping economic landscapes.

In the fourth session on the ‘Role of Economic Diplomacy in Addressing Global Economic Disruptions’, Dr. Mona El-Sholkamy, Associate Professor at MBRSG, will highlight the essential role of economic diplomacy in tackling global economic crises. She will explore strategies for harmonizing economic policies, promoting sustainable development, and boosting international trade cooperation. Additionally, Dr. El-Sholkamy will examine challenges in inflation targeting and disruptions in monetary and fiscal policies, emphasizing the role of international cooperation in resolving global economic policy imbalances and fostering sustainable growth.

In the closing panel discussion, Dr. Khaled Al Wazani, Associate Professor of Public Policy at MBRSG, will moderate a conversation on the substantial impacts of global disruptions on the contemporary world. The session will explore current economic challenges, their effects on markets and international policies, and what the future holds for economies in the GCC countries. Additionally, the discussion will cover the role of sustainability in mitigating global disruptions, aiming to deepen insights into the effective approaches needed to promote sustainable development and economic cooperation.

The Public Administration Forum 2024 will conclude with a dedicated workshop titled ‘Digital Transformation and Its Role in the Creative Economy,’ tailored for MBRSG graduates. This session, led by Huda Al Hashimi, a graduate of the Executive Master's Program in Public Administration and currently a Policy Compliance Manager at the Dubai Digital Authority, will explore how digital technologies are fostering creativity, driving innovation, and stimulating economic growth in the creative industries.