Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) is the leading academic institution participating in this year’s World Government Summit as official knowledge partner. The School continues its knowledge contributions to inform innovative policy directions that inform governments’ approaches to development, support socioeconomic policies, and address key governance questions across various policy domains.

MBRSG’s agenda for the Summit includes several high-level activities and contributions in policy discussions on future government directions, enhancing agility and improving government capability to address crises. The School will also be launching a number of global research studies, in collaboration with major international institutions, covering topics related to economic policy, governance, and digital transformation.

Over ten years of knowledge partnerships with the World Government Summit, these contributions reflect MBRSG’s strategic direction as a research institution that aims to influence comprehensive vision for economic diversification around the world, generate solutions that enhance government agility, develop policies to implement strategic public administration innovations, and the exchange of knowledge in the government sector at the international level.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government has participated in the World Government Summit as a key research and knowledge partner since 2013. Throughout this decade, we have sought to use our capabilities and outstanding research teams to issue global reports and indicators that shed light on economic and social challenges facing governments. We also made direct contributions to support decision-making, enrich government work with data, and formulate public policies that support future directions.”

“This year, our participation continues on a larger scale to present research studies that we have developed over the past year, in collaboration with prominent regional and international partners, to provide new insight and knowledge, and support governments’ ability to enact policies that advance sustainable development, economic diversification, and the wellbeing of communities around the world,” H.E. Al Marri added.

Through its Policy Research Department, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government is a trusted knowledge and research partner for dozens of government entities and international institutions, including the World Government Summit. The School has conducted hundreds of policy studies, produced research papers, and created databases that have contributed over the past two decades to empowering government agencies, enhancing their performance, and enabling them to respond to developments taking place in the country, the region, and the world.

The School also studies and documents the UAE’s development model to support development efforts around the world. This, in turn, contributes to the UAE’s competitiveness and supports development regionally and internationally, further establishing MBRSG as a leader in knowledge and capacity-building at international levels.

Throughout its partnership with the World Government Summit, MBRSG has launched no less than 10 leading global publications on numerous economic, technological, and developmental topics, most notably global economic diversification, sustainable development in the Arab region, digital government, smart cities, government services, government innovation, the role of social media in government services, and many others.

Furthermore, MBRSG’s researchers and experts contributed to a large number of other global publications at the Summit over the past decade, in collaboration with leading international institutions such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Bank. These include the annual reports of the state of public administration in the Arab world, reports on global e-government status, the Arab digital agenda, and many others.

Additionally, the MBRSG’s teams of researchers have participated as speakers, moderators, and experts in many closed ministerial sessions, as well as workshops and forums at the Summit, such as the Global Council on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Data Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, Arab Public Administration Forum, the series of forums on Digital Government and Open Government, among many others.

Based on the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government’s research strategy, the Policy Research Department employs strategic resources to offer data and knowledge reports it produced over the course of these participations through the MBRSG website dedicated to research publications. The objective is to enrich the decision-making process, locally and internationally, with data and evidence-based recommendations in various areas of public policies. MBRSG’s full series of reports and public policy publications can be found on its official website: www.MBRSG.ae/Research

