The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) has announced the list of speakers participating in the Youth Knowledge Forum, which it is organizing in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Organized under the patronage of HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, the event will be held in person on December 6 and 7, and then virtually on December 8 and 9, 2022.

The list of attendees includes various prominent speakers from the Arab World, such as HE Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, HE Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, and Khaled Abdel Shafi, Director, Regional Hub for Arab States, United Nations Development Programme, Amman, who is a lecturer and expert in statistical analytics, index building, modelling, and simulation systems. In addition to this, Dr. Hani Torky, Chief Technical Advisor, Knowledge Project and an expert in statistics and knowledge for development, Dr. Jana Bou Reslan, lecturer, motivational speaker, and Arabic content creator focusing on topics of education and psychology, Faris Alami, founder and CEO of International Strategic Management, and special advisor and expert in the entrepreneurship ecosystem at the World Bank, and Dr. Sameer Kishore, Programme Coordinator MSc Robotics at the Middlesex University in Dubai, will also be participating in the forum.

Furthermore, the MBRF also announced the participation of various notable figures including Chavia Ali, Regional Focal Point for Persons with Disability, UNDP RBAS, Dr. Khaled Ghattas, Life Scientist, Khadiga Alsharif, Child Protection and MHPSS Advisor, ChildFund International, Maya Hojeij, Senior Business Presenter at Asharq News, Aisha Al Rumaithi, Chairperson of the Youth Council at DEWA, and Dr. First Lieutenant Khalid Lootah, Ophthalmologist and Volunteer, and Deputy Coordinator of the Dubai Police General HQ with government health authorities. Additionally, the list of speakers also entails Mohammad AlShamsi, Graduate, INTERPOL Global First Young Police Leaders Program and member of the Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners (AFTE), Najib Khanafer, Co-Founder of OasisX, Naoufer Ramoul, TV presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), Amira Mohammed, TV presenter at Abu Dhabi Media, Hazem Ibrahim, Interpreter and Journalist at Asharq News, Ahlam Saeed, Youth Representative and Human Rights Advocate, Doa’a Al-Farrayeh, Chemical Engineer. Ebrahim Yehya, Programs Manager of the Peace of Art Foundation, Lebanon, Ghena Haikal, leader of third-party monitoring of the ‘Makani’ program at the UNICEF in Jordan, Al-Jamil Odeh, Youth and Human Rights Activist, Joud Khattab, Data Scientist and Software architect, Qais Al Maqrashi, CEO of a Youth Foundation, and Rayan Mahfouz, Advisory Board Member of the Youth Leadership Program, Lebanon.

The MBRF is organizing the Youth Knowledge Forum as part of its commitment to fostering knowledge excellence among the young generations. The event will be hosted in person on December 6 and 7, 2022, and then virtually on December 8 and 9, 2022, to enable broader participation from across the globe. The forum will feature several panel discussions and youth circles, as well as a preliminary session for the Arab gathering of young leaders and a session to announce the recipients of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award. Additionally, the forum will also organize a session on Global Knowledge Index and highlight its most notable results, as well as analyse its role in promoting knowledge. Through the forum, MBRF will also emphasize the significance of the partnership with UNDP in fostering knowledge and development in the Arab region and around the world.

