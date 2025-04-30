dnata: Investing in GSE to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030

More than 130 airports will be fully carbon-neutral by 2030

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Airports in the region are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to enhance their iconic infrastructures and state-of-the-art facilities, considered among the best in the world, particularly in the field of acquiring electrical Ground Support Equipment (GSE) as part of their sustainability agenda and to reduce carbon emissions.

The electrical GSE is one of the most prominent industries contributing to enhancing airport performance, increasing profitability, and enhancing their readiness to handle the significant growth expected in airline passenger numbers over the next few years.

Within this framework, the Airport Show, whose 24th edition will be held from May 6 to 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will contribute to bringing the most advanced Ground Handling technologies under one roof to serve global airports seeking to enhance their services and profitability, and adhere to internationally recognized standards to reduce their carbon footprints.

The event is to be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. More than 130 international exhibitors from 22 countries are set to participate, showcasing the latest technological developments in Ground Handling services.

The B2B exhibition includes several pavilions, including one showcasing the most advanced ground handling equipment and services, supported by dnata, and two pavilions dedicated to airport technology and design. In addition, specialized conferences and workshops will be held, including the Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF), the Airport Security Middle East Conference, and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference.

Investing in cutting-edge technologies

Jafar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations at dnata, one of the leading exhibitors at the Airport Show, stated: “We are proud to showcase some of our latest ground support equipment at this year’s Airport Show. Our continued investment in advanced vehicles reflects our commitment to enhancing both operational efficiency and environmental performance across our global operations. Our fleet strategy focuses on phasing out diesel engines and transitioning to electric, hybrid, or hydrogen-powered equipment, where airport infrastructure allows. We’re also working closely with alternative fuel suppliers and have recently converted our entire non-electric fleet in Dubai to run on biodiesel. These efforts support our pledge to reduce our carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, as part of our eight-year operations strategy.”

Last year at the Airport Show, dnata secured five-year global framework contracts for new Ground Support Equipment (GSE) with an estimated lifetime value of over US$ 210 million. The advanced vehicles will further enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability across dnata’s global ground handling network which consists of over 90 airports across 16 countries. The contracts include a planned investment of over US$ 100 million in GSE for dnata’s Dubai fleet, driven by sustained solid demand and projected further growth.

dnata currently operates a fleet of 2,500 motorised GSE at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum - Dubai World Central (DWC) airports, providing quality and safe services to over 190 airlines.

Adam Vaile, Executive Director for Commercial and Accounts Airports at Vanderlande, one of the exhibitors, says: “Vanderlande has introduced Baggage 4.0 for tomorrow’s highly automated, sustainable and predictable baggage operations. This solution extends the capabilities of conventional systems, delivering fully data-driven, intelligent and highly automated end-to-end baggage operations.”

The company will utilize the Airport Show to shed light on its latest technological developments, and the benefits of truly end-to-end passenger and baggage operations in a context where automation, digitalisation and sustainability take centre stage. Having been active for over 30 years in the Middle East, Vanderlande’s stand will highlight its autonomous vehicle solutions with a FLEET Bag vehicle, among other products.

Iftekhar Ahmed, General Manager of Sales (UAE and GCC) at Eternity Technologies stated that the company is participating to strengthen its presence in the GSE sector by showcasing its advanced battery solutions, and to demonstrate how energy solutions enhance efficiency, sustainability, and reliability for airside ground operations. It will be showcasing its Quasar Motive Power Range, manufactured in the UAE, which incorporates Carbon Nanotube Technology (CNT) for enhanced performance.

The exhibition is an opportunity to boost airport profitability and enhance their readiness. Mai Ismail, Events Director at RX Global, which organizes more than 350 international events in 25 countries, including the Airport Show, said: “The pursuit of faster turnaround times, improved safety standards, and compliance with environmental regulations has led to the adoption of innovative and cost-effective Ground Handling equipment solutions.”

She added: “Airport operators are investing in battery-powered vehicles to reduce emissions and limit their carbon footprints. Electric ground handling equipment has revolutionized the way ground operations operate by providing cleaner, more energy-efficient technology. With advances in electrical technology and declining battery costs, airports are expected to adopt electric equipment on a large scale, indicating significant growth for this market.”

Experts say electric Ground Handling equipment is more fuel-efficient than diesel-powered equipment and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Cloud-based electric equipment management systems help airports track and manage their ground support equipment operations.

In 2022, IATA called for a transition to improved electrical equipment to improve cost efficiency and safety. In June 2024, dnata launched an initiative to accelerate the adoption of improved equipment, recognizing ground handlers who are leading the modernization of their fleets through the Enhanced Recognition Program.

More than 130 airports worldwide have committed to fully decarbonize their emissions by 2030. The electric Ground Handling services market is expected to grow from 38,592 units in 2024 to 44,761 units by 2029. The global market size for this industry is expected to reach US$17.44 billion by 2032.

About RX:

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

