Abu Dhabi, UAE: Line Investments & Property LLC Lulu Group International is elevating the exhilaration of the Mall Millionaire campaign by revealing a line-up of unique events to add more flavour to the festivities and invites shoppers to experience the joy and excitement of the holiday season in a unique and interactive way.

As the most exciting shopping event of the year with AED One Million grand prize PRESENTED BY LINE INVESTMENTS and T5 EVO cars POWERED BY FORTHING along with many other exciting prizes, the campaign invites shoppers to join the Al Wahda Mall's Treasure Hunt (Dec 20-Dec 27) that promises adventure, while Mushrif Mall's Food Fiesta (Dec 29-31) will tantalize taste buds with chefs and entertainers. Khalidiyah Mall spices up Christmas with Carnival Games and a Kids Fashion Show (Dec 24-25). Spin & Win at Madina Zayed is perfect for surprises. Shoppers can also immerse in the Winter Candy Land at Al Raha Mall and the Forest Theme at Al Foah Mall.

‘Mall Millionaire’ is taking place from December 8th, 2023, to January 6th, 2024, across thirteen participating malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Shoppers can indulge in amazing retail therapy which includes incredible deals and discounts from big brands, rewards, entertainment shows, and exciting activations throughout the malls. It's a shopping extravaganza where everyone has a chance to become a winner.

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments and Property LLC said, "We are thrilled to offer a wonderland of events, with each mall creating its own magical experience. It's more than shopping; it's a festive adventure for all with the added opportunity to win fantastic daily prizes for 30 days at 13 participating malls as well as five cars and a million dirhams during the campaign. The ‘Selfie Stations’ for families also gives shoppers a chance to participate in the Mall Millionaire Raffle Draw.”

Biju George, General Manager, Line Investments said, "Within our malls, we have crafted diverse activities, promotions, and games for our young visitors. We extend an open invitation to everyone, urging you to immerse yourself in the exceptional experiences awaiting you at particopating malls for the campaign with daily and weekly celebrations of winners ..”

Participating malls include Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Hameem Mall, and Mafraq Mall in Abu Dhabi as well as Al Foah Mall and Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360 degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.