The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised a high-profile event titled ‘From Factory to Fork: Shaping the Future of Food Industry’, held on the sidelines of its participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai. The event spotlighted growth and expansion opportunities in regional and global markets, addressed supply chains and industrial integration by enhancing efficiency from production to the end consumer, and discussed innovation and sustainability in the food sector through advanced technologies, with a focus on quality and waste reduction.

Strategic Growth and Food Security

Khalid Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn, stated that this event aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance the presence of Omani food industries regionally and internationally. He noted that Madayn’s industrial cities currently host 121 food sector projects with investments exceeding RO 272 million. Notably, the year 2025 witnessed the localisation of 28 new food sector projects, reflecting the sector’s significance in strengthening the national food security system.

In the context of supporting integration between the industrial and agricultural sectors, Al Salehi highlighted Madayn’s launch of ‘Madayn Agriculture’ Initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The initiative aims at introducing greenhouse projects within selected industrial cities to support local production, strengthen food security, and boost export capacity.

Waste Reduction

During the event, Lamya Al Habsi, Marketing Director at ZabonEx, presented the company’s experience in AI-driven solutions and supply chain management. She introduced their B2B SaaS platform, which utilises predictive and generative AI to address the challenge of food waste. “With data from FAO and other international research bodies suggesting that nearly 40% of food products are wasted at the retail and distribution levels, the ZabonEx platform analyses inventory and sales data to forecast actual demand for each store. This approach optimises supply quantities, reduces loss, and increases operational efficiency,” Al Habsi pointed out.

She further added, “The company’s participation at Gulfood 2026 reflects its commitment to providing innovative solutions that reduce food waste, strengthen supply chains, and support sustainability, aligning with global trends toward a circular economy and food security.”

Industry Perspectives

The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Ayman Al Fudhaili, CEO of the Industrial Innovation Academy. The panelists included Ahmed Al Ghafri, Chief Corporate Communication Officer at Mazoon Dairy; Ayman Al Hasani, Board Member of Al Khamayil; Zain Akhtar, Associate Director Business Development at NielsenIQ; and Ron van den Dungen, CCO at BRS Green. The participants explored the importance of brand trust, the competitive investment environment in Oman’s food sector, and the growing role of modern agricultural technologies. The session also emphasised the need for integration between decision-makers and industry leaders to create a supportive environment for innovation and to build a more resilient food security system.

By gathering a group of partners, investors and industry leaders, the event showcased the competitive capabilities of Omani companies in the food sector and provided a platform for building strategic relations, and hence supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 by promoting a sustainable and innovative food sector. Through these efforts, Madayn aims to enhance an advanced food manufacturing environment that actively contributes to the Sultanate’s economic diversification and sustainable industrial development.