Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - LPG Expo, a leading exhibition and conference organizer in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry, has announced the ‘Middle East LPG Expo - Saudi Arabia 2024’, which is scheduled to take place on September 10 & 11, 2024. The event is supported by Saudi Arabia’s Oil Sustainability Program and World Liquid Gas Association, as Strategic Partners and GASCO as host sponsor, highlighting its significance in the regional LPG industry. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Energy (Oil and Gas), will be the Guest of Honour for the event, displaying the esteemed government support and leadership in the LPG sector.

This announcement was made during a press conference held today at the Crown Hotel Riyadh Palace, Saudi Arabia, featuring an engaging Q&A session and panel discussion on key industry trends, goals, and expectations for the upcoming Middle East LPG Expo - Saudi Arabia. The expo is expected to welcome over 2000 industry visitors and hosts more than 70 international exhibitors from 25 countries. The expo will also feature the Saudi Arabia and Oman Pavilions, which are sponsored by GASCO and Muscat Gas respectively.

Jeffrey Leung, Director at LPG Expo, said: “We are pleased to announce the Middle East LPG Expo - Saudi Arabia 2024 and extend our cordial invitation to everyone. Over the years, we have worked with Governments, Global Associations and NGOs, gaining a reputation as the leading organizer of these premier industry events in the global LPG Industry. Leveraging our long-standing industry expertise, we remain steadfast in our efforts to connect customers and businesses, creating world-class platforms for meaningful collaboration within the industry. We are dedicated to promote LPG as the clean and sustainable fuel source for cooking around the world, especially in the developing countries where LPG can play a significant role to long-term health benefits and environment sustainability "

As part of this event, there will be an international conference facilitating discussions on local and regional industry-specific topics. The theme for this year's event is "LPG as Clean and Sustainable Energy for Life," highlighting the industry’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions amidst global energy transitions. Speakers from more than 20 countries across the US, Europe, Asia and Africa will join local and regional speakers in addressing the opportunities and challenges in the LPG industry. Representatives of the Ministry of Energy will also be participating at this event to share with the global community on the transformative impact of the Saudi Vision 2030.

During the Press Conference, Ahmed Al-Shammari, GM of marketing and communications at National Gas and Industrialization Co (GASCO), highlighted that GASCO will be the Host Sponsor for the event. He also shared that an MOU signing ceremony between the Oil Sustainability Program and GASCO will be taking place during this event for a funding agreement to advance clean cooking in developing countries around the world.

An Industrial LPG Networking Dinner will also be hosted by GASCO, themed ‘GASCO Culture Night,’ on 10 September 2024, presenting attendees with a vibrant platform for networking and cultural exchange. In addition, GASCO will be welcoming all the international delegates to visit their facilities during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East LPG Expo - Saudi Arabia 2024 provides a unique opportunity to build valuable networks and explore business opportunities. The exhibition is open to the public for free from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on both days. We sincerely extend our invitation to all industry participants and anyone who wishes to explore the industry to come and join us. We look forward to welcoming you to this landmark event.

About LPG Expo

LPG Expo is a global leader in organising successful LPG events, connecting over 10,000 industry professionals and showcasing top-quality products and services from over 200 exhibitors. With a track record of fostering collaboration and advancing the LPG industry, LPG Expo continues to be at the forefront of promoting growth and sustainability.

