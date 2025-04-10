Muscat: Five people have been moderately injured following a leak of ammonia gas (NH3) at a company in the Ghubrah area of the Wilayat of Bausher, Muscat Governorate.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) confirmed that their hazardous materials team in Muscat Governorate is dealing with the incident.

CDAA stated that the ammonia gas leak resulted in injuries to five individuals, who have since been taken to hospital and are reported to be in a moderate condition.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

