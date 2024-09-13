Cairo, Egypt: L'Oréal Egypt, the leading global cosmetics company, has announced the launch of the 9th edition of its annual flagship Skin and Hair Summit. Organized by the company's Medical Beauty Division, the summit aims to showcase and exchange expertise on the latest developments, innovations, and research to support and enhance the field of dermatology, especially related to skin and hair care. The summit was accredited credit hours by the CPD institute and was held at the Salah El-Din Citadel, one of the most famous historical sites in Egypt, and was attended by over 1000 leading dermatologists from Egypt and the Middle East.

The summit featured four insightful panels on skin and hair health. Dr. Anna Kelly discussed hair science and androgenetic alopecia, while Professor May El Samahy focused on advancements in acne treatment. Professor Samia Essmat led a panel on hyperpigmentation, where La Roche Posay Egypt announced a new product. The summit concluded with an interactive anti-aging session featuring Professor Shady Mahmoud and Dr. Amin Sharobeem.

On the sidelines of the Skin and Hair Summit, L’Oréal Egypt, through its international brand La Roche Posay, unveiled its latest skincare innovation, a new breakthrough formula for pigmentary disorders the new MELAB3, a breakthrough patented molecule designed to address localized pigmentation issues that lead to age spots and post-acne marks.

Born out of 18 years of meticulous research and screenings in addition to 121 scientific studies, Mela B3 Serum is the first dermatological discoloration and dark spot solution powered by Melasyl™ with 10% Niacinamide. This anti-aging serum visibly reduces a range of skin discoloration, including sunspots, age spots, post-acne marks, and even the most persistent dark spots, with long-lasting results, while respecting the natural tone of all skin.

Dave Hughes, L’Oréal Egypt Managing Director said: “We are delighted to launch the 9th edition of the Skin and Hair Summit as a testament of our commitment to providing a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation. This event continues to be a cornerstone for empowering the beauty industry and fostering collaboration among experts. We’re incredibly proud to have welcomed such a dedicated group of doctors who are passionate about staying at the forefront of innovation. L’Oréal’s commitment to R&D has been instrumental in driving these advancements.”

Commenting on the new MELAB3 launch, Sandrine Japhet-Sibboni, LDB General Manager, also stated: "Hyperpigmentation has always been a skincare concern for almost half of the world’s population. For over a century, L’Oréal has been a leader in advanced sciences for beauty, with 35 years of dedicated research into skin pigmentation. And today, through La Roche Posay, we are thrilled to welcome MELAB3 to unleash its outstanding potential in the skincare world. We are so proud of this incredible achievement, and we believe this new formulation will have transformative impact on our consumers providing solution that not only addresses hyperpigmentation but also improves overall skin health”.

It is worth noting that L'Oréal's annual Skin and Hair Summit has gained great success over the past years, confirming the company’s social responsibility, robust strategy, and endless commitment to developing scientific research in the field of skin and hair care. Moreover, this year the summit aimed to reach almost all the dermatologists in Egypt which is stressing the importance of this summit as an effective scientific platform.

