Multi-trillion-dollar regional construction projects have propelled the lighting and smart building sectors in the Middle East

The three-day exhibition provides a platform for professionals across the industry to gain insights and make business connections

Dubai, UAE: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the leading exhibition for lighting, electrical engineering, and building technology, will return from 16-18 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre with 350 exhibitors, an 88% increase from last year.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, the event is part of the international Light + Building brand and will be held under the theme, “Enlightened Futures: How responsibility will guide the future of buildings”.

Construction projects worth US$ 2.3 trillion are currently being planned or under development in the GCC region, which has led to significant growth in the lighting sector. Additionally, the region’s intelligent building market has grown considerably due to the increased demand for smart technologies, the emergence of 5G technology, and government initiatives.

“The MENA region is witnessing a surge in demand for intelligent buildings, driven by growing awareness of the need for efficient and sustainable energy use and the reduction of CO2 emissions. At the same time, the lighting sector in the region is experiencing considerable growth due to the booming construction industry in the Middle East, ” said Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. He added: “Light + Intelligent Building Middle East provides a crucial platform for professionals across these sectors, uniting them under one roof to network and cultivate business connections.”

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will span three exhibition halls and cover 14,633 sqm, a 75% growth in exhibition space from last year. During the show, attendees can explore over 1,000 brands across six product sections, which include: ‘Technical Lighting’, ‘Electric Lamps and Components’, ‘Decorative Lighting’, ‘Architectural Lighting’, ‘Electrical Engineering’ and ‘Smart Home and Building Automation’.

Key event features include the Smart Building Summit, which will bring together government, development, architecture, engineering, facilities management, technology, and sustainability professionals to discuss industry trends and best practices. Fostering innovation and collaboration, the summit will explore how cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and intelligent systems optimise energy use, enhance comfort, and promote sustainability in smart buildings.

Now in its 10th year, the Light Middle East Awards will recognise the field's most innovative and talented professionals. The awards have received 159 entries across the ‘Project of the Year’, ‘Product of the Year’ and ‘Partner of the Year’ categories. The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony on 18 January at the Palazzo Versace Dubai. The awards will be judged by an extensive panel of international judges, all respected leaders in their field.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will also host InSpotLight, an interactive platform facilitating the brightest minds and the latest lighting, design and technology innovations. On the first day of the exhibition, InSpotLight will feature the live pitch and judging process for the Light Middle East Award’s Product of the Year category, and the remaining two days will include discussions and presentations on groundbreaking products and innovative solutions that offer a fresh perspective on lighting design.

Elsewhere at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, industry thought leaders from around the world will converge at the THINKLIGHT Conference, which will delve into the business of lighting design in the MENA region, looking at sustainable practices, urban illumination, art and technology. In addition, an Interactive Workshop on Ambient Communication will demonstrate the capabilities and potential of ambient communication, control systems, cybernetic spaces and real-time environment management.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East will be held in conjunction with Intersec, the world’s leading trade fair for emergency services, security and safety, to create the MENA region’s leading trade fair for the building services industry,

