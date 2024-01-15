The 2024 edition takes place from 16-18 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Over 400 global exhibitors and 1,000 brands will be showcased

Dubai, UAE: Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the region’s largest exhibition for lighting and building technology, will illuminate the Dubai World Trade Centre from tomorrow when it returns for a 17th edition. Showcasing over 400 global exhibitors in the lighting, electrical engineering and smart building technology sectors, the exhibition spans three halls, with a 75% growth in event space from last year.

The wider built environment accounts for approximately 40 per cent of the world’s global greenhouse gas emissions, and in a new report from global market research company 6W Research, the intelligent building sector is being presented as a solution. Highlighting the importance of responsible and sustainable practices in the building and lighting industry, the theme for the 2024 edition of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is ‘Enlightened Futures: How responsibility will guide the future of Light and Buildings’.

“Light + Intelligent Building Middle East takes place during a pivotal period where the increased demand for improved energy efficiency and optimised performance in the GCC’s built environment is propelling the rapid expansion of the region’s smart buildings market, ” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East He added: “As the epicentre of innovation and collaboration, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East promises to be an important platform to discuss the latest trends, solutions and opportunities in the industry.”

The Smart Building Summit, which returns for a second year, will unite professionals from diverse backgrounds, including government, development, architecture, engineering, facilities management, technology, and sustainability. The summit explores ways to leverage advanced technology, data analytics and intelligent systems to improve energy efficiency and promote sustainability in smart buildings.

Attendees can expect to gain insights from a diverse lineup of speakers, which includes H.E. Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chairperson, Emirates Green Building Council; Amira Ayoub, Head of MENA Programmes, World Green Building Council; Dr Harpeet Seth, Head of Architecture, Heriot-Watt University, Dubai and Faiek Haddadin, Senior Director of Development, Emaar. The Smart Building Summit will open with a session on ‘Learnings from COP 28 and the Path to Sustainable Smart Buildings’ with other topics including ‘Unveiling Saudi Arabia’s Giga Projects: Pioneering Future Urban Landscapes’ and ‘Setting up the right future for the smart home industry’. The summit will also feature an exclusive keynote address by Seong-Ik Oh, Director General of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Seoul – South Korea, who will discuss key aspects of revolutionising cities through innovative architecture.

Meanwhile, global thought leaders in lighting will converge at the THINKLIGHT Conference. The conference will feature speakers from around the world and will explore areas such as urban illumination, sustainable practices, art, technology and the business of lighting design in the MENA region. US-based Lauren Dandridge, Principal, Chromatic, will deliver the inaugural keynote speech. The topics on the agenda include the master planning of lighting in cities, promoting a circular economy within the industry and how art and light installations transform urban environments.

Other keynote speakers at THINKLIGHT Conference include Emilio Hernandez, Founding Member of the Green Lighting Alliance; Dorothy Di Stefano, Creative Strategist, Founder and Director at the Molten Immersive Art; Andrew Bissell, President of the Society of Light and Lighting (SLL) and Partner at the Ridge and Partners LLP, UK; Tapio Rosenius, CEO at POET Software and Founder of Lighting Design Collective; and Andrea Hartranft, IALD, Principal, Hartranft Lighting Design.

Fostering innovation, InSpotlight, which takes place across the three days of the show, is an exclusive space for experts to share their latest discoveries and ideas in a 20-minute presentation in front of a live audience of industry professionals. An interactive platform, InSpotlight features cutting-edge technology and the latest lighting, design and technology advancements. On 16 January, InSpotLight will also feature the live presentations, Q&A and the final round of judging for the Product of the Year Awards.

Celebrating a decade of excellence, the Light Middle East Awards serve as a fitting conclusion to the three-day event, recognising the brightest talents in the industry. The awards, which are now in their tenth year, have received 159 entries across the ‘Project of the Year’, ‘Product of the Year’ and ‘Partner of the Year’, and the winning entries will be announced at a prestigious ceremony at the Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Over 1,000 brands will be featured at Light + Intelligent Building Middle East across six product categories, which include: 'Technical Lighting', 'Electric Lamps and Components', 'Decorative Lighting', 'Architectural Lighting', 'Electrical Engineering', and 'Smart Home and Building Automation'.

Light + Intelligent Building Middle East coincides with partner exhibition Intersec, an internationally renowned trade fair for emergency services, security and safety, to create the MENA region’s leading trade exhibition for the entire building ecosystem.

