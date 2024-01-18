Buoyed by a new venue to meet increasing exhibitor and visitor demand, LEAP 2024 will take place at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham from March 4 to 7, 2024

Third edition of Saudi Arabia’s game-changing tech mega event to continue fuelling ambitious Kingdom’s technology-enabled transformation

LEAP 2024 to build on US$9 billion-plus deal intake in 2023, while investment and business-generation potential draws mega sponsor roster

Some 1,000 global experts will explore transformative innovations across seven laser-focused content tracks, as more than 180 countries line-up for four-day event

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Organisers of LEAP 2024, the seismic technology event conceived to accelerate the adoption of technology and aid the ongoing transformation and diversification of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning economy, are predicting a record-breaking turnout of more than 172,000 visitors when the multi-award-winning event’s third edition gets underway on March 4 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham.

The four-day show, already a key enabler in driving monumental economic development and societal change in Saudi Arabia, will this year sharpen its focus on Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI). To support this, DeepFest, co-located with LEAP and held in partnership with the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is back and bigger than ever, with over 120 companies already confirmed to participate. The 2024 edition will unveil government AI initiatives and the latest innovations by incorporating a thought-leadership conference and a series of sector-dedicated tracks, trainings, live demos, innovation sessions, start-up pitches, and an exhibition that features the world’s top tech companies from across the world who are driving AI forward.

Investment and deal generation set to eclipse US$9bn

After the incomparable success of LEAP 2023, where on-event investment deals totalled more than US$9bn, organiser Tahaluf – a joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and Events Investment Fund – predicted LEAP 2024 will continue rewriting tech industry event records.

Organised in partnership with the Saudi Ministry for Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), LEAP 2024 visitor numbers are already on track to surpass the 172,000 attendees achieved last February – a feat that saw LEAP’s second outing confirmed as the world’s most-attended tech event.

Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, said: “In line with our goal to echo the spirit and build on the successes of our previous editions, LEAP 2024 will venture beyond imagined horizons. With a laser focus on AI, its myriad applications, and transformative advancements, LEAP 2024 is a continuation that will catapult the global tech industry into an elevated realm that is overflowing with untapped potential and unique experiences.”

With a new venue to increase capacity, LEAP 2024 will host more than 1,000 exhibitors displaying and demonstrating innovative tech breakthroughs to propel society into new worlds of living and working. An assortment of 1,000-plus international and regional experts will contribute to 25 content tracks, spotlighting next-gen tech frontiers, while seven new content features – dedicated to AI, Sustainability, Gaming, Space, Cybersecurity, Future Workforce, and Digital Twins – complete a robust conference and dynamic knowledge-sharing agenda.

Heavyweight names seize massive sponsor exposure and investment potential

LEAP’s unprecedented business power has generated new sponsorship pacts with some of the world’s leading players. With Ericsson, Huawei, Salam, Family Office, Tawuniya, and Elm already onboard as strategic sponsors, Neo Leap has signed up as a diamond sponsor, while Go Telecom, Lenovo, and Schneider Electric, PwC, and Hong Kong Science and Technology Park are all platinum sponsors. Gold sponsorship agreements have been secured with Mastercard, zoom, Cyberani, Cognizant, Arabsat, Deloitte, Perfect Presentation, and Dinar Investment.

Headline-makers in Main Stage ‘Acts’

A star-studded contingent of 130 headline-making celebrities and C-suite changemakers feature on LEAP’s Main Stage speaker platform, where discussions will follow a four ‘act’ format – Impulse, Accelerate, Momentum, and LEAP – aligned with ideation, business, and personal growth.

“The keynote stage will bring inspiring insights into the exciting evolution of the tech ecosystem and its role in humanity, security, and well-being,” added Champion. “This line-up will feature international tech leaders, global enterprises, policymakers, superstar athletes, and everything in between. Together, they will explore how exponential tech is expanding the social security sector and identify opportunities for shaping digital rights for the wellbeing of this and the next generation.”

Among the confirmed keynote cast to date are Angela Kane, Vice President and former UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, International Institute for Peace – Vienna; Elizabeth Adams, Affiliate Fellow and Former Chief AI Ethics and Culture Advisor, Standford Institute for Human-Centered AI; Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, Byju’s; Martin Vilig, Co-founder, Bolt; Borje Ekholm, CEO and President, Ericsson; Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM; Martin Urrutia Islas, Global Head of Retail Innovation and Experience, The Lego Group; Philippe Rambach, Chief AI Office, Schneider Electric; Nicholas Dirks, President, The New York Academy of Sciences; Ott Velsberg, Government Chief Data Officer, Republic of Estonia; and Dr Anna Zeiter, VP - Chief Privacy Officer and Associate General Counsel of Privacy, Data and AI at eBay.

About LEAP:

Saudi Arabia is putting itself at the forefront of emerging tech through large-scale adoption and ambitious pilot projects. Its ambition will be showcased on a global stage and the Kingdom will become a hub that connects three continents. LEAP is a manifestation of this ambition. A seismic event that accelerates the adoption of technology and transforms Saudi Arabia’s economy. Together with LEAP, the Kingdom will see mass tech adoption, a shift away from oil as the principal strategic economic resource, and instead become a regional hub for both traditional and emerging technology.

Saudi Arabia has an endless ambition to shoot for something beyond that thought possible, to achieve a significant impact from game-changing tech and globally disruptive projects and to always keep one eye on the stars.

About Tahaluf:

Headquartered in Riyadh, Tahaluf brings together strategically important commercial communities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the wider Gulf region, and from around the world at a portfolio of world-class exhibitions and digital platforms.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), Events Investment Fund and Informa PLC, the world’s largest tradeshow organiser.

Through 2023 and 2024 Tahaluf will build on its award-winning events LEAP (www.onegiantleap.com), cyber security conference Black Hat Middle East (www.blackhatmea.com), Artificial Intelligence event DeepFest (www.deepfest.com), and International real estate show Cityscape Global (www.cityscapeglobal.com).

For more information about Tahaluf, visit https://tahaluf.com.