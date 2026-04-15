Muscat: The inaugural edition of “Thinking Aloud – The Thought Series,” an initiative by Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company, took place on 7 April 2026 at the Intercity Hotel, Muscat, bringing together leaders, entrepreneurs, academics and industry experts for a day of dialogue and inspiration.

Held under the theme “Beyond Ambition. The Mindset for Growth,” the forum marked the first initiative of its kind by Al Maha Petroleum, aimed at fostering meaningful conversations around leadership, resilience and building organisations that endure in a rapidly evolving environment.

The event opened with remarks by Eng. Hamed Al Maghdri, CEO of Al Maha Petroleum, who highlighted the importance of creating platforms that encourage forward-thinking dialogue and cross-sector collaboration to drive sustainable growth.

The forum was chaired by Rumaitha Al Busaidi, Vice President at the Environment Society of Oman, who set the tone for the discussions by emphasising the role of leadership that integrates sustainability, innovation and long-term thinking.

The programme featured insightful presentations from a distinguished group of speakers across sectors. H.H. Al Sayyid Dr. Faris Turki Al Said, Assistant Professor at Sultan Qaboos University and Director of the Oman Promotional Brand Office, delivered a presentation titled ‘The Endurance Mindset: Applying the Principles of Nation Branding to Organisational Growth.’ Shaikh Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Harthy, Executive Chairman of Al Harthy Investments, presented ‘Strategic Food Security,’ focusing on strategies to strengthen food security amid geopolitical uncertainties. Dr. Hatim Al Shanfari, Member of the Board of Trustees at the The Royal Academy of Management, spoke on ‘Sustainable Economic Growth,’ highlighting leadership, innovation and economic strategies for Oman’s long-term development.

Entrepreneurial perspectives were shared by Ibtisam Al-Khaifi, Managing Director of SIMAT, through her talk ‘Inside the Mind of an Entrepreneur.’ Dr. Yousuf Hamed Al Balushi, Founder and Managing Director of Smart Investment & Consultancy Gateway, delivered a presentation titled ‘The New Oman’ The forum also featured an inspiring session by Safiya Al Bahlani, artist and founder of Safiya Arts Gallery & Studio, titled ‘Breaking Barriers: Transforming Personal Challenges into Strength.’

The inaugural Thinking Aloud forum concluded with a strong emphasis on the importance of mindset, leadership, and collaboration in shaping resilient organisations and sustainable growth. The initiative reflects Al Maha Petroleum’s commitment to fostering meaningful leadership dialogue and supporting the development of future-ready organisations in Oman.