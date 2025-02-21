Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEAI; Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, participated in a compelling panel discussion at THINC Middle East, addressing the topic ‘Asset Managing Brands: International vs. Domestic.’ Moderated by Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, the session brought together some of the region’s most dynamic hospitality leaders.

As a key speaker on the panel, Laurent A. Voivenel highlighted the critical role of international brands in maintaining high operational standards, leveraging global distribution networks, and optimising revenue streams. He emphasised that while domestic brands bring agility and local market knowledge, international brands such as Swiss-Belhotel International offer a structured approach, strong brand equity, and cutting-edge digital integration, ensuring sustained growth and profitability for owners.

Laurent also addressed the transformational shift in asset management, pointing out that the role of asset managers has evolved beyond traditional FF&E oversight to include digital transformation, AI-driven revenue optimisation, and cost control strategies. He highlighted that today’s asset managers are more involved than ever in evaluating distribution channels, pricing models, and technology adoption, ensuring data-driven decision-making that enhances operational efficiency and long-term asset value.

With asset managers demanding more transparency and real-time performance tracking, Laurent noted that the relationship between asset managers and operators has fundamentally changed. Owners are now seeking more than just operational efficiency - they expect strategic insights and measurable results. Swiss-Belhotel International is actively engaging with asset managers to integrate advanced digital solutions, ensuring each property remains competitive while exceeding guest expectations.

As part of the closing discussion, Laurent shared his vision for the future of asset management, emphasising a greater emphasis on AI-driven analytics, cost-efficient revenue strategies, and sustainable investment in human capital. He stressed the importance of balancing financial performance with exceptional guest experiences, ensuring long-term success in an increasingly competitive hospitality market.

About Swiss-Belhotel International

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Swiss-Belhotel International is recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing hotel management groups. With 150+ hotels and projects in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International provides professional and expert management services for hotels, resorts and serviced residences. The Group's distinct blend of Swiss hospitality and Asian-inspired service sets them apart. Each property carries the Swiss-Belhotel International hallmark, symbolizing quality and commitment to value. This dedication echoes their philosophy of “Passion and Professionalism™”.