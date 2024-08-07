Dubai, United Arab Emirates – L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to revolutionise the amateur cycling scene when it debuts in February 2025. This prestigious event, with Škoda as the title partner, promises to be a landmark in the global cycling calendar, offering enthusiasts a unique opportunity to kickstart their season in one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Registration for this highly anticipated event is now open.

L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai’s stunning urban landscape. It is expected to attract significant interest from both regional and international cycling communities, providing amateur cyclists with a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of the Tour de France in Dubai.

The surge in cycling popularity in the MENA region, highlighted by top teams such as UAE Team Emirates and Team Bahrain Victorious, has set the stage for L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France. Participants will enjoy an unmatched cycling experience, passing through some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Meydan Club, and the Museum of the Future.

Organised by BE COOL and Peloton Events, with the strong support of the Dubai Sports Council, this event aims to deliver a world-class experience, showcasing Dubai’s exceptional capacity to host major international sports events. This initiative not only leverages Dubai’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and hospitality but also positions the city as a premier destination for sports tourism, promoting a healthier lifestyle among its residents and visitors.

Škoda, a partner of the Tour de France since 2004, is honoured to be the title sponsor of L’Etape Dubai. “We are delighted to partner with L’Etape Dubai, bringing the excitement of the Tour de France to the Middle East. Škoda’s commitment to cycling is deeply ingrained in our history, and we are dedicated to supporting cyclists of all levels. Our vehicles, designed with smart features and robust materials, meet the needs of our customers, offering European quality and exceptional value. We look forward to sharing our passion for cycling with the Middle East community,” stated Lukáš Honzák, Managing Director of Škoda Middle East.

The race starts in front of the Meydan Hotel and includes four different routes. The first route extends for 110 kilometres, while the second route is 60 kilometres long. There is a non-competitive route extending 20 kilometers for participants aged 11 and above and a children's race for ages 3 to 14 extending for 3 kilometers. The race will pass by prominent tourist landmarks in Dubai, such as the Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future, and Dubai Frame, offering a unique and exciting cycling experience. Details of the route will be announced at a later press conference. The events will take place over two days: Saturday, February 1, 2025, will be dedicated to family activities, and on Sunday, February 2, 2025, the main races will take place, including two races: The Race (110 km) and The Ride (60 km).

"L'Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to be an unforgettable experience for all participants. With Dubai's world-class infrastructure and stunning urban landscapes, we are confident that this event will stand out in the global cycling calendar. Our goal is to create a race that not only challenges and excites cyclists but also highlights the beauty and vibrancy of Dubai. We are excited to see cyclists from different parts of the world come together and compete in this iconic event." stated Jozef Pukalovic, Managing Director of BE COOL.

Entry fees start at 99 Euros (396 AED) for The Race and 79 Euros (316 AED) for The Ride, with tiered pricing:

“Sprint” until 30th September 2024

“Endurance” until 31st December 2024

“Finish” until 1st February 2025

Participants will receive an extensive starter pack, including a race bag, bib numbers, finisher medal, T-shirt, technical and medical support, refreshments, and access to special sprint challenges. Additionally, there will be social ride training sessions and engaging cycling events leading up to the main event.

For more details and to register, visit dubai.letapebytourdefrance.com or follow L’Etape Dubai on social media @letapedubai. Further information available upon request.

Škoda Middle East

established its first dedicated Middle East head office at the end of 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

markets currently include UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar

currently offers customers a range of passenger cars: the Scala, Octavia and Superb as well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq and the latest model, Kushaq.

dealerships have been selling Škoda cars in the region for the past 15 years.

Škoda Auto

is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030.

aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 and is emerging as the leading European brand in important growth markets such as India or North Africa.

has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.

independently manufactures and develops not only vehicles but also components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions in association with the Group.

operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.

L'Étape Dubai by Tour de France

L'Étape Dubai by Tour de France is a premier cycling event that brings the exhilarating experience of the Tour de France to the heart of the new global capital city. This is the only event where an amateur cyclist can feel the same pain and glory, just like the legendary Tour de France champions. Designed for amateur cyclists of all levels, this event offers a unique opportunity to ride like a Tour de France champion amidst the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s iconic landscapes.

Participants can expect a professionally organized race featuring a stunning route that captures the spirit and rigor of the world’s most famous cycling competition. L'Étape Dubai is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of cycling culture, offering participants and spectators an unforgettable experience with a taste of French flair. Participating on a L´Etape event comes as a privilege for all sportive people from around the globe.

The event includes multiple race formats to accommodate cyclists of all levels, from seasoned competitors to enthusiastic beginners. With a focus on safety, support, and outstanding services, L'Étape Dubai ensures a memorable and enjoyable ride for all.

Join us at L'Étape Dubai by Tour de France for a day of cycling excellence, camaraderie or the thrill of competition. Whether you are aiming for the podium or simply looking to challenge yourself on a world-class course, this is an event not to be missed.

For more information, registration details, and event updates, please visit our official website at https://dubai.letapebytourdefrance.com/