The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition will take place from 5 to 7 May 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, and in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership and in line with the national initiative titled “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever,” DIHAD 2026 has announced the selection of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour for its 22nd edition. This step reflects the depth of the historical ties and shared humanitarian values that unite the two brotherly nations.

The 22nd edition of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD 2026), the World’s Leading Event on Humanitarian Aid and Development, will take place from 5 to 7 May 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This announcement coincides with the national celebrations of UAE–Kuwait relations, which are taking place across all emirates through more than 40 community, cultural, and entertainment events, highlighting the deep-rooted fraternal bonds between the two brotherly nations.

The 22nd edition of DIHAD is being held under the theme “Humanitarianism in Transition: Shaping the Future of Humanitarian Action,” reaffirming DIHAD’s pivotal role in shaping the future of humanitarian action, keeping pace with global transformations, and promoting innovation in humanitarian response and sustainable development.

For more than two decades, the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition has served as an influential international platform that has helped transform humanitarian challenges into opportunities, strengthened global partnerships, and inspired a new generation of humanitarian leaders, bringing together international organisations, government entities, the private sector, decision-makers, and experts from around the world.

The selection of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour for this edition underscores its leading humanitarian standing and impactful contributions to relief and charitable work, as well as the shared humanitarian vision and firm commitment it shares with the United Arab Emirates to serving humanity and supporting humanitarian causes at the global level. This choice also reflects the deep historical bonds between the two countries and their long-standing cooperation in relief, development, and charitable initiatives at both regional and international levels, further strengthening their role as strategic partners in supporting communities and people in need worldwide.

In addition, this year’s DIHAD edition focuses on the drivers of change in humanitarian action, ways to adapt to current challenges, strengthening leadership capabilities, and redesigning operational approaches to ensure a strong and effective future for humanitarian work in the years ahead.

DIHAD 2026 brings together a distinguished group of partners from government entities, international and non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, the private sector, and media organisations, with the aim of strengthening cooperation, developing solutions, and shaping a more effective and inclusive humanitarian future.

His Excellency Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory Board (DISAB), and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, affirmed that the participation of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026 reflects the depth of brotherhood and shared history between the two countries and will directly contribute to strengthening humanitarian dialogue.

He said: “Solidarity is the essence of humanitarian work, and the participation of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour at DIHAD 2026 clearly reflects this value, as it contributes to enhancing humanitarian dialogue and the exchange of expertise among Emirati, Kuwaiti, and international professionals.”

He added, “DIHAD is not merely an event, but a platform that transforms ideas into action, bringing together leaders, practitioners, and experts to build strategic partnerships, foster innovation, and deliver practical solutions to complex humanitarian challenges. Kuwait’s participation highlights its pioneering humanitarian legacy and distinguished experience in relief and charitable work, reaffirming a shared vision with the United Arab Emirates in serving humanity, supporting humanitarian causes globally, and inspiring future generations to build a more hopeful future.”

DIHAD 2026 serves as a global platform bringing together local and international humanitarian organisations, government entities, non-governmental organisations, donors, the private sector, and humanitarian leaders, with the aim of discussing major humanitarian challenges and exploring innovative and sustainable solutions in relief and development, with a focus on innovation, humanitarian technology, and strengthening the capacities of targeted communities.

The participation of the State of Kuwait as the Guest of Honour offers an opportunity to highlight its distinguished humanitarian legacy, national institutions, and leadership roles in international relief efforts. Kuwait will host its official Kuwait Pavilion at DIHAD 2026, bringing together leading government entities, humanitarian organisations, companies, and institutions from across the country under one unified platform. The pavilion will showcase Kuwait’s key humanitarian achievements, innovative solutions, technologies, and development initiatives across various fields, reflecting its strong commitment to supporting sustainable development, advancing humanitarian innovation, and enhancing global humanitarian solidarity.

As national celebrations of UAE–Kuwait relations continue, DIHAD 2026 remains a testament to the strong brotherhood between the two nations and an embodiment of their shared vision to support humanitarian action, strengthen global solidarity, and address contemporary humanitarian challenges through cooperation among countries and communities.

The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) is an annual event organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, with the support of the UAE Aid Agency, the United Nations, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Dubai Future Council for Humanitarian Action, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Humanitarian, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, further enhancing its international standing and strategic importance on the global humanitarian map.

About DIHAD Sustainable Organisation:

A global humanitarian organisation founded by His Excellency Ambassador Professor Abdulsalam AlMadani to serve as a leading platform that creates positive global impact and leads international efforts to inspire future generations to adopt a sustainable mindset. The organisation is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities worldwide through sustainable development, initiatives, education, and humanitarian initiatives.

The organisation’s vision is centred on creating tangible transformation in the lives of individuals and communities impacted by crises, disasters, and natural calamities, and on strengthening their resilience through sustainable improvement, education, and effective humanitarian initiatives, aid, and charitable endeavours, contributing to building a sustainable, resilient, and equitable world free from any form of bias related to race, religion, ethnicity, gender, or geographic location. The organisation represents a model of institutional humanitarian action based on innovation, social responsibility, and global solidarity, and embodies the UAE’s message of promoting the values of generosity and humanitarian solidarity at the global level.

About the “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever” Week:

The “UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever” Week features a variety of events celebrating the deep fraternal ties between the two nations across the various emirates. The programme includes distinctive activities such as illuminating prominent landmarks with the colours of the State of Kuwait’s flag, fireworks and drone shows, a maritime parade reflecting the spirit of unity and cohesion, as well as artistic and musical performances highlighting the shared cultural and artistic heritage.

Relations between the UAE and the State of Kuwait represent a distinguished model of brotherhood and cooperation in the region, transcending traditional diplomatic frameworks to become a deeply rooted partnership based on mutual respect and a shared destiny. Over the years, this cooperation has been reflected across political, economic, social, and cultural levels, forming a strong pillar within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The week stands as a living embodiment of partnership and brotherhood between the two peoples, affirming that the UAE and Kuwait are not merely neighbouring states, but brothers in vision and action, working together to promote sustainable development, support humanitarian and cultural initiatives, and explore economic opportunities in line with the “We the UAE 2031” and “Kuwait Vision 2035”.