Riyadh - KPMG Professional Services has signed up as the knowledge partner for the prestigious “Supply Chain Conference,” which will be held in Riyadh on October 16 and 17 under the aegis of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Minerals and the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

KPMG has dedicated advisory services for procurement, supply chain and local content, led by Kenan Nouwailati, while also working closely with some of the leading entities and organizations in this field.

Nouwailati will address the conference on October 17 2022, emphasizing the need for resilient supply chains to sustain the future that will be connected, transparent, and available to decision-makers to respond faster to market changes.

In its recent publication, which is available in English and Arabic, “Leveraging Data to Establish Local Supply Chains,” KPMG stated that a strong supply chain network is a key enabler for a country’s resilience and ability to provide for their local needs.

“The disruption of the global supply chain witnessed after 2020 has challenged this resilience from multiple fronts,” said Nouwailati. “Managing business continuity during disruptive times has become a primary concern and this can be achieved by developing greater resilience through the build-up of a world-class digitally enabled supply chain.”

Nouwailati stated that the government needs to prioritize responsive operations and supply chains. As these would lead to an impactful digital transformation and provide a reliable data repository that can be shared with investors for potential investment opportunities.

During the Supply Chain Conference, KPMG will release its forthcoming paper on growing industrial supply chains in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and supported by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The paper supports new small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Kingdom to grow new local industries.