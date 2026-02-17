The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), organized KnowTalks 2026 sessions at the United Nations House in Kuwait on February 16, 2026. This reflects KnowTalks’ expansion at regional and global levels and its commitment to year-round events in the UAE and beyond.

Building on the Knowledge Summit’s vision, KnowTalks provides a global platform for intellectual discussion and future development. The initiative aims to maintain knowledge dialogue and transform data into practical tools with tangible societal impact.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated: “By organizing KnowTalks 2026 in Kuwait, we affirm our commitment to expanding knowledge dialogue across Arab and global capitals. In line with our leadership’s vision, these sessions serve as a platform for exchanging expertise and devising solutions that support prosperous, inclusive, and future-ready societies.”

From Inception to Outcomes

The first session, “The Road to Entrepreneurship: From Ideas to Success,” was delivered by Khaled Alotaibi, Founder of Talabat, Floward, Alhisba, and Oogoo.

He traced the journey from inception to outcomes, noting that success is driven by market need, timing, and competitive advantage rather than just enthusiasm. Alotaibi emphasized learning from competitors, field-testing ideas, and asking, “Would people pay for this?” He advised that partners should add unique value and that even small investors strengthen discipline. Regarding growth, he encouraged entrepreneurs to launch with a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and allow projects to develop naturally over time.

On artificial intelligence (AI), he cautioned that it is a tool to accelerate processes, not a replacement for human intellect.

Towards Inclusive Societies

Eman GH Alkhaledi, a coach in balanced living, presented “Inclusive Societies: No One Left Behind.” She highlighted the transition from care-based to empowerment-based approaches, stating that true inclusion begins with individual empowerment.

Alkhaledi underlined urban and digital accessibility as pillars of engagement and emphasized the family’s role in fostering independence and confidence from early stages to build a sustainable society.

Turning Data into Action

The sessions concluded with “The Knowledge Project: Turning Data into Action,” by Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser at the UNDP Knowledge Project.

Dr. Torky affirmed that the primary challenge today is acting on data rather than just collecting it. He outlined three levels of the Knowledge Project: measurement via the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), trend analysis, and transforming knowledge into evidence-based policies.

He emphasized that systemic thinking including education, research, and digital infrastructure is essential for a knowledge-based society. Dr. Torky described data as a compass directing decision-makers toward strategic, sustainable development.

