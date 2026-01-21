Abu Dhabi-UAE: Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced His Excellency Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, presented the University’s achievements in climate action and sustainability in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026. He also engaged with leaders of world universities, and global industry, laying out more adaptive academia-industry partnership strategy for the changing global economic environment.

His Excellency Prof. Ebrahim’s presentation emphasized Khalifa University’s integrated approach to climate action, including advanced research, academic programming, and partnerships that support national priorities and global sustainability agendas. The invitation to WEF 2026 Davos reflects Khalifa University’s growing international profile as a research-intensive institution addressing climate challenges through innovation, interdisciplinary scholarship, and global engagement.

At WEF 2026 Davos, H.E. Prof. Ebrahim met with Luming Li, President of Tsinghua University, Luis Vassy, President of Sciences Po Paris, Deborah Prentice, Vice-Chancellor (President), University of Cambridge, and Evelyn Wang, Vice President of MIT - member universities of the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), advancing partnerships with leaders of world university as well as global industry. The meeting included Eisaku Ito, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), and other representatives of global industry leaders.

H.E. Prof. Ebrahim is accompanied by Dr. Ashraf Al Najdawi, Vice-President, External Relations, & Chief of Staff, Khalifa University, and Professor Samuel Mao, Co-Chair, UAE Universities Climate Network, and Director, ASPIRE Research Institute of Sustainability.

His Excellency Prof. Ebrahim said: “International collaboration is essential to deliver climate solutions at scale. In the spirit of the UAE’s global engagement, we are deepening partnerships with leading universities and organizations to co-develop technologies, share data, and build talent pipelines that amplify impact across regions. Khalifa University’s climate action is aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the legacy of COP28. Our mission is to convert breakthrough research into real-world solutions that strengthen resilience, accelerate decarbonization, and contribute to the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.”

The discussion in Davos included Khalifa University’s work across climate-relevant research and innovation areas, such as water, energy, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Khalifa University’s climate research portfolio includes more than 350 issued patents and over 800 inventions disclosed with active projects and startups in collaboration with international academic and industry partnerships in more than 20 countries. Delivered across key research areas, the University’s work spans across its 14 research centers including the Research & Innovation Center for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D), Advanced Research and Innovation Center (ARIC), 6G Research Center, Polar Research Center, and Environmental and Geophysical Sciences (ENGEOS) Lab.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/