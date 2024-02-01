Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its participation as a sponsor in the fifth edition of the winter festival "The Rage," set to take place this year from February 1st to 4th at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi. Within its participation, Khalifa Fund will support ten local businesses operating in the retail and F&B sectors to exhibit at the festival, allowing them to showcase their products in dedicated platforms for the visitors of citizens, residents, and tourists. The festival promises a joyful family atmosphere, celebrating Emirati culture with various entertainment activities, as well as live artistic and music performances.

Through its support for these businesses, Khalifa Fund aims to enhance their visibility, promote growth, and boost competitiveness in the local market. The participating businesses include: Jawa Boutique, specializes in handcrafted accessories and bags from natural materials; Ara By Asma, specializes in custom-made abayas and dresses; Glaza Collection, offers premium traditional Emirati wear; Number Eighty Plus Fashion design, specializes in Emirati-influenced fashion, abayas and dresses; and Despinsa Design, specializes in Emirati women's clothing tailoring. From the food and beverage sector, participants include: No Chewing Allowed; sells imported American chocolates, Creature of Habit Cafe; sells fresh juice and snacks; IRDK Café, for specialised coffee; CRMBZ Restaurant, specializes in unique burgers and serving a milk bar featuring cookies, milkshakes, and cakes; and Murban Chocolate, sells luxurious types of chocolate, handmade in the UAE, as well as various types of sweets and beverages.

Commenting on Khalifa Fund’s participation, H.E Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: “Khalifa Fund is keen to participate in prominent local and international festivals, exhibitions, and major events via supporting and facilitating the participation of local businesses. The goal is to encourage innovation and creativity among Emirati entrepreneurs, expand their horizons, and promote a culture of entrepreneurship. This aligns with the fund's mission to empower SME’s across various sectors, fostering their success which contributes to the prosperity of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE”.

Her Excellency added: "Participation in The Rage’s annual festival enhances the visibility of the business participants and allows them to promote their brands by showcasing products and services to a wider audience. Moreover, it facilitates networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, local and international suppliers, thereby supporting the growth and expansion of their businesses”.

With the participation of more than 100 retail and F&B brands, ‘The Rage’ 2024 is anticipating more the 2,500 visitors per day. Held amidst the captivating winter ambiance of Umm Al Emarat Park, the festival comprises three main areas: The F&B Zone, where diverse delicious dishes are served. The Retail Zone, features retail stores showcasing their products, including fashion, jewelry, perfumes, and shoes. The Central Stage Zone, hosts various performances and live music concerts in the vast green spaces, with designated seating areas for families and friends to enjoy the festivities together.

-Ends-

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aya Al Sharif

KBS Strategies

aya@kbsstrategies.com