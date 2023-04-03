Imminent efficiency regulations expected to expedite adoption of heat pumps.

Ariston Middle East, in collaboration with its esteemed distributor, Corys Build Centre, recently organized a seminar with Key Developers and Consultants in UAE to create awareness about Heat Pump Water Heaters. Heat Pump water heaters are already well accepted in the US and Europe since they reduce energy consumption up to 70 – 80% as compared to traditional boilers based on coefficient of performance which in turn depends on air temperature and humidity.

In the UAE, heat pumps are still to gain traction to the same extent, but Ariston Middle East anticipates increased popularity for heat pumps in the coming years as environment concerns gain momentum. UAE Vision 2021 flagged off the road to green technologies with its mandate to improve the quality of air, preserve water resources, increase the contribution of clean energy and implement green growth plans. This undertaking has been followed by the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Climate Change Plan 2017 – 2050 which commits to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 per cent to 50 per cent by 2050 and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 percent, thus saving AED 700 billion by 2050. It also seeks to increase consumption efficiency of individuals and corporates by 40 per cent*.

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus said,” Green/Low power features have become a key pillar to design an effective water heating solution according to the new regulations in the UAE. The transition to Energy Efficient products is already a trend in our mature markets. Ariston has already evolved its product range to conform to new regulatory requirements.”

“Ariston believes in sustainable growth and acts accordingly. We are committed to guaranteeing the maximum comfort at the minimum energy cost. We contribute to the conservation of our planet by granting access to the most efficient technologies and the best services all over the world”

Ariston Middle East presented case studies of projects that deployed heat pumps in the UAE. The seminar emphasised the significant savings in energy consumption achieved by installing heat pumps, replacing electric water heaters and by combining heat pumps with other energy generating sources. Additionally, Ariston Middle East was recognised and commended at the MEP Awards 2022 for a heat pump project undertaken for the TECOM Authority, Government of Dubai in its Industrial City Labor Camp. The project entailed replacement of the existing electric water heating systems in 22 buildings housing labour, each building accommodating approximately 756 people with NUOS heat pumps. The work done by Ariston Middle East resulted in potential savings of 64% cost and energy.

By absorbing the free and ecologic heat directly from the air, heat pumps are the best examples of technology in complete harmony with the environment. The advantages of a heat pump water heater concern not only the ecology but also the lower buying and installation costs compared to the solar thermal. Ariston’s versatile technology offers the possibility to integrate, with other water heating systems such as solar panels.

Ariston offers both residential and commercial heat pumps for the market. The NUOS range is available both in monoblock and split version (with an external unit) and can be installed both on the wall and on the floor, with a capacity from 80 upto 300 litres. In new buildings, NUOS range can be used as an alternative to the solar thermal as renewable energy source.

Fourteen recently completed projects in UAE leverage heat pump technology to provide hot water requirement. Five of the projects are residential whereas nine are commercial. Of the commercial installations, six are hotels in Dubai and the remainder comprise a Staff Dining Hall, the Fire & Ambulance station at Expo 2020, and a GEMS school.

Many hotels leverage solar power in conjunction with heat pumps to heat water. These systems represent a perfect integration of different renewable solutions: sun and air. The Hilton Hotel in RAK, Marriott Courtyard in Barsha and the Rove Hotel in Healthcare City Dubai are examples of harnessing solar power with heat pump technology.

“Ariston Middle East looks forward to leading the transition to sustainable technologies like heat pumps. We are always with our customers in all phases of the realization of a project. From the design to the construction of the system itself and even after commissioning, a team of Ariston specialists are constantly available to provide support and assist.” Torner added

